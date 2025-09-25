Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known as her boyfriend Paul Skenes concludes his second MLB season

Olivia Dunne expressed her thoughts as her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, concluded his second MLB season. Skenes currently represents the Pittsburgh Pirates as a pitcher.

The former LSU gymnast recently shared multiple posts on her Instagram profile, including her visit to the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. This was the venue for the Pittsburgh Pirates' latest game against the Cincinnati Reds, which they won by a slender margin of 4-3.

Olivia Dunne shared a video clip of Skenes celebrating with his team after the hard-fought victory against the Reds. She captioned the Instagram story as,

"Best szn did I ever see"

Screengrabs of Olivia Dunne's visit to MLB game of Paul Skenes' Instagram stories [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Paul Skenes made his Major League Baseball debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2024 season. Before that, he represented the teams of Air Force Falcons and the LSU Tigers [Olivia Dunne's alma mater] as a collegiate athlete. Paul Skenes had even led the LSU Tigers to the College World Series title, for which he was awarded the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Olivia Dunne was previously spotted at a sleepover organized for the spouses and girlfriends of the Pittsburgh Pirates players by Blair Reynolds. Blair Reynolds is the wife of Pittsburgh Pirates' player Bryan Reynolds.

When Olivia Dunne reflected on her relationship with Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne gets candid about her relationship with Paul Skenes [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Paul Skenes. The couple has been in a relationship since 2023, when both attended the Louisiana State University for their higher studies.

In her conversation with the media, Dunne revealed what made their relationship so successful.

"We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything," she said.

The gymnast turned influencer further added,

"But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road. I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind."

Olivia Dunne had met Paul Skenes for the first time in LSU, when he was representing the institution as a baseball pitcher. The couple made their relationship official in 2023.

