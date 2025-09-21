After retirement from gymnastics Olivia Dunne raises questions about comeback to LSU

Olivia Dunne recently raised questions about her comeback to her alma mater, the Louisiana State University. The former collegiate gymnast represented the LSU Tigers team until April 2025.

The gymnast turned influencer uploaded a video of her performance as an LSU gymnast on her Instagram story. Though she didn't explain how she would make her comeback, she wrote two words in the caption that hinted towards the same.

Dunne wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"6th Year?"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Olivia Dunne previously made her presence at the sleepover organized for the spouses and girlfriends of the Pittsburgh Pirates organized by Blair Reynolds, the wife of Pittsburgh Pirates' player Bryan Reynolds. For the unversed, Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes represents the Pittsburgh Pirates as a pitcher.

The former LSU gymnast uploaded some snaps from the party on her Instagram story, in which she sported a pink night dress. Dunne wrote in the caption,

"Last night with my pirates ladies in the Burgh"

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes is also an LSU alumni like her. Before joining the LSU Tigers as a pitcher, Skenes also represented the Air Force Falcons for a while.

Olivia Dunne talks about becoming famous as a collegiate gymnast

Olivia Dunne opens up about being famous [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne once shared her thoughts about being famous, especially after joining the LSU for collegiate gymnastics. In an interview with ESPN, the former gymnast remarked,

"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe, I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success. But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics. which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more..."

Olivia Dunne had made her debut for the LSU Tigers as a collegiate gymnast in the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old gymnast contributed to the maiden championship victory for the LSU Tigers at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships held in 2024 at Fort Worth in Texas. Dunne bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics, after the LSU Tigers was unable to proceed beyond the semifinals. After retiring from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne now divides time between cheering for her boyfriend Paul Skenes at the MLB matches and her job as a social media influencer.

