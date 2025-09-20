Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne joins Pirates wives for ultimate sleepover in pink PJs

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, joined the wives of the Pittsburgh Pirates stars for a sleepover. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds' wife, Blair Reynolds, who is the mom to three boys, threw the party in Pittsburgh.
On Friday, Dunne dropped a photo from the party where she poses with wives for a group selfie. The gathering was complemented with pink PJs, cozy vibes, and matching smiles.
"last night with my pirates ladies in the Burgh," Dunne wrote.
In another snapshot shared from the party, Dunne offered a glimpse into a setup at a "Favorite Things" gathering. The photo featured shelves lined with wrapped treats, including pink-striped popcorn boxes, frosted cookies in playful shapes and clear jars tied with ribbons.
Dunne credited Blair Reynolds for being a nice host as she wrote:
"hostess w the mostest 💕."
Paul Skenes' GF Olivia Dunne turned heads in Daisy Dukes and custom "Skenes boots"
Earlier on Tuesday, Olivia Dunne was at PNC Park to attend the game between Paul Skenes' Pirates against the Chicago Cubs. The starting pitcher's girlfriend arrived at the park, wearing Daisy Dukes and custom "Skenes boots."
Ahead of the game, Dunne posted a mirror selfie capturing herself from behind to put the spotlight on her boots with her boyfriend's name with jersey number written.
However, despite the show of support, Paul Skenes had a rare bad outing on the mound against the Cubs. In just 3.2 innings, Skenes allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six. This less impressive outing has resulted in his ERA eclipsing the 2.00 ERA mark.
Skenes now stands with a 2.03 ERA to go along with 209 strikeouts against 42 walks after 31 starts, which includes one complete game. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year has placed himself in firm contention to win the NL Cy Young award at the end of the regular season. Previously, he started his second straight All-Star game in Atlanta at Truist Park in July.