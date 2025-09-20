Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne joins Pirates wives for ultimate sleepover in pink PJs

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, joined the wives of the Pittsburgh Pirates stars for a sleepover. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds' wife, Blair Reynolds, who is the mom to three boys, threw the party in Pittsburgh.

Ad

On Friday, Dunne dropped a photo from the party where she poses with wives for a group selfie. The gathering was complemented with pink PJs, cozy vibes, and matching smiles.

"last night with my pirates ladies in the Burgh," Dunne wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another snapshot shared from the party, Dunne offered a glimpse into a setup at a "Favorite Things" gathering. The photo featured shelves lined with wrapped treats, including pink-striped popcorn boxes, frosted cookies in playful shapes and clear jars tied with ribbons.

Ad

Trending

Dunne credited Blair Reynolds for being a nice host as she wrote:

"hostess w the mostest 💕."

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Paul Skenes' GF Olivia Dunne turned heads in Daisy Dukes and custom "Skenes boots"

Earlier on Tuesday, Olivia Dunne was at PNC Park to attend the game between Paul Skenes' Pirates against the Chicago Cubs. The starting pitcher's girlfriend arrived at the park, wearing Daisy Dukes and custom "Skenes boots."

Ad

Ahead of the game, Dunne posted a mirror selfie capturing herself from behind to put the spotlight on her boots with her boyfriend's name with jersey number written.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

However, despite the show of support, Paul Skenes had a rare bad outing on the mound against the Cubs. In just 3.2 innings, Skenes allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six. This less impressive outing has resulted in his ERA eclipsing the 2.00 ERA mark.

Skenes now stands with a 2.03 ERA to go along with 209 strikeouts against 42 walks after 31 starts, which includes one complete game. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year has placed himself in firm contention to win the NL Cy Young award at the end of the regular season. Previously, he started his second straight All-Star game in Atlanta at Truist Park in July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More