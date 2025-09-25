Olivia Dunne poses in casual grey and denim outfit as she cheers for her boyfriend Paul Skenes during MLB game

Olivia Dunne was recently seen cheering for her boyfriend Paul Skenes during his team, the Pittsburgh Pirates' clash with the Cincinnati Reds. The faceoff was held at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ad

Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics in April 2025, following which she has been following an event-packed schedule. She is frequently seen attending high-profile and fundraising events. Since her retirement, Dunne has also been seen accompanying her boyfriend to MLB games frequently. She was also present to rally behind her boyfriend at the MLB All-Star game, held on July 15, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the Pirates' clash with the Cincinnati Reds, Dunne was seen engaging in an interesting chess game with her boyfriend. She then shared a mirror selfie showcasing her casual outfit. She paired a grey full-sleeved t-shirt with denim. The former gymnast and social media star was seen flaunting her Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

Ad

Trending

Dunne shared another glimpse of her presence at the stadium while rooting for her boyfriend.

"LFG @paulskenes," she wrote.

Screenshots of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne and Paul Skenes started dating after they met through their mutual friends on the LSU campus. They brought their relationship public domain in August 2023.

Ad

"We don't restrict each other from doing things" - Olivia Dunne reflects on her relationship with boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York. (Photo by WireImage)

Olivia Dunne recently reflected on her relationship with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, stating that they both are successful because of the freedom they ensure to each other when it comes to giving professional support. She further stated that she enjoys watching Skenes' game as she understands his efforts, being a former athlete.

Ad

"We don't restrict each other from doing things," she said. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything."

"But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize," she continued. "So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road. I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind."

Olivia Dunne is now seen maximizing on non-gymnastics opportunities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More