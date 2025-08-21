Olivia Dunne poses in pink one-piece dress along with 'Pirates Ladies' while stepping up for a noble cause

Olivia Dunne was recently seen stealing the spotlight at a fundraising event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dunne retired from the sport after the 2025 NCAA Championships, since which she has been maintaining an active routine, including attending the Athlete Con event as a guest speaker with her sister, the Time 100 launch party after being honored on the 2025 TIME 100 Creators List, and making an appearance at the MLB All-Star Game with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

She recently attended a fund-raising event hosted by Uncork for a Cause to support Lending Hearts, a non-profit organization providing emotional, social, and physical support to those suffering from cancer, with special focus on the needs of children and young adults and their families/caregivers. The event was in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Pirates' team.

For the event, Dunne was seen donning a one-shoulder pink one-piece, which she paired with minimal jewelry and transparent heels. The social media star opted for a sleek ponytail, perfectly complementing the outfit. Dunne posed for the picture with the Pittsburgh Pirates players' partners, including outfielder Bryan Patrick's partner Blaire, and right fielder Henry Davis' partner Sofia. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Dunne wrote:

"PIRATES LADIES," and added a white heart emoji.

Olivia Dunne has been dating the Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Paul Skenes after meeting him at Louisiana State University.

Olivia Dunne finds similarity with pop star Taylor Swift in the criticism she receives

Olivia Dunne recently reflected on the criticism she receives for dating Paul Skenes. Dunne is frequently seen accompanying the pitcher during MLB clashes and rooting from the sidelines, for which she often receives hate and online criticism.

In a recent interview with pagesix.com, she highlighted that she receives hate similar to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. She further expressed her opinion that some people are still uncomfortable with successful women in sports.

“I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down,” she said. “It just really resonated with me. It’s a unique position to be in. And I think for some people, women in sports is uncomfortable for some reason.”

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes made their relationship public in August 2023.

