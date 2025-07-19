"Ignore them or block them"- Olivia Dunne sends strong message about dealing with haters and naysayers online

Olivia Dunne recently made her feelings known about how she handles haters on social media. The former LSU gymnast is focused on pursuing her career as a social media influencer and content creator.Dunne wrapped up her gymnastics career at the LSU Tigers on April 17, 2025, after her team was eliminated in the semi-final round of the NCAA gymnastics championships. Due to an injury, she couldn't compete for her team in the 2025 NCAA iteration, so she was seen cheering for her team from the sidelines.The 22-year-old is currently excelling in her career as a content creator and social media influencer, and while she is at the top of her game with multiple brand shoots and being on the cover of the SI Swimsuit magazine, she also faces hate and criticism online. In a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon, Dunne discussed this and opened up about how she deals with her haters. Revealing that she doesn't think twice before blocking her haters, she said:&quot;I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account,&quot; said Olivia Dunne.She further spoke about how some people will always try to pull you down amid good things.&quot;Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down, there's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down. I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne recently shared a glimpse of enjoying a perfect day with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.Olivia Dunne opened up about the pressure of receiving attention while earning popularity during her early NCAA days Olivia Dunne joined the LSU Tigers in 2021. Shortly after joining as a freshman, she became one of the most famous college athletes, with over eight million followers on TikTok and around five million followers on Instagram. Since fame is what almost every athlete yearns for from the initial days of their career, it also comes with a lot of pressure.Reflecting on this, Dunne opened up about handling the pressure of receiving attention amid the early days of her collegiate career in an interview with ESPN. She revealed that it got overwhelming and felt like a mistake; however, the growth of women's sports motivated her to keep going.&quot;I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe,&quot; She said. &quot;I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success,&quot; Olivia Dunne said. &quot;But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more. ... Watching the growth of the sport, and women's sports overall, has meant so much to me,&quot; she added.Olivia Dunne recently also revealed the changes she has made in herself during her life and after her retirement from gymnastics.