From private jet to beach with pet: Olivia Dunne enjoys 'perfect day' with boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne recently gave fans a glimpse of what a perfect day in her life with boyfriend and MLB star Paul Skenes looks like. The former gymnast shared snaps of her time on a private jet and a beach outing with her pet dog Roux as she made the most of her time with Skenes.Dunne and Skenes are a power couple of the sporting world. The duo met when they were both student-athletes for Louisiana State University, with the former excelling at gymnastics, while the latter dominated the world of baseball. The couple got together in 2022 and since the beginning of their relationship, they've given fans regular insights into their life together.Most recently, Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram story to share a snap of her day with Paul Skenes, writing,“perf day.”Via @livvydunne on InstagramDunne also shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram, where she can be seen enjoying a private jet ride as well as a fun beach outing. She captioned the post,“What day is it?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince graduating from LSU, Dunne has gone on to pursue a career as a social media influencer, while Skenes makes a mark in the MLB as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dunne is often spotted at her boyfriend’s games cheering for him, and the couple made their most recent public appearance together when they walked down the red carpet at the MLB All-Star game.Olivia Dunne opens up about managing negativity on social mediaDunne at the 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby (Image Source: Getty)Over the years, Olivia Dunne has established herself as a popular figure on social media. The American first rose to fame during the COVID 19 lockdown and has since amassed a massive following across various platforms.While her popularity made Dunne the highest paid female NIL athlete when she was competing for the LSU Tigers, it has also resulted in immense scrutiny and criticism. Recently, in an appearance on Steph McMahon’s ‘What’s you Story’ podcast, the 22-year-old opened up about how she deals with negativity online, saying,“I’m going to be completely honest. Either you have to ignore them or block them. I’ve no shame in blocking people or unfollowing. If you are getting hate and you don’t want to see it, you have control over your account. That’s the fun part of social media. You get to share what you want, and you get to not share what you don’t want to share.”Olivia Dunne competed for the LSU Tigers between 2020 and 2025. Since graduating from college, the youngster has retired from gymnastics and has begun exploring new adventures.