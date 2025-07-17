Olivia Dunne's All-Star moment with Paul Skenes goes viral with Nastia Liukin and Kaylin Chio reacting to photo dump

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne attracted a lot of attention at the MLB All-Star game red carpet on Tuesday ahead of the Midsummer Classic.

Dunne, who retired from gymnastics after years with the LSU Tigers earlier this year, walked the red carpet with the reigning NL Rookie of the Year for a second consecutive year.

During the All-Star festivities, Skenes was seen helping the former LSU gymnast with her heels on the red carpet. Dunne shared that moment on Instagram, captioning the video:

“Gentleman Paul Skenes.”

Following the All-Star game, Dunne shared a photo dump on Instagram that drew reaction from several prominent figures.

"Had to come back for seconds," Dunne captioned her Instagram carousel post.

Former gymnast and Olympics gold medalist Nastia Liukin reacted to the post with three fire emojis.

Dunne's former LSU teammate, Kailin Chio, who made her NCAA debut in January, commented on the post:

"Hot couple alert."

Internet personality Olivia Ponton also reacted to the photo dump, writing:

"You're gorgeous."

One of the pictures from the post featured Dunne sharing a frame with 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman. Chelsea also shared the pictures on her Instagram story, claiming Dunne as her "new bestie."

