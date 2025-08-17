  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Paid my bills" - Olivia Dunne claps back at online troll over hate comment

"Paid my bills" - Olivia Dunne claps back at online troll over hate comment

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 17, 2025 01:33 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne during the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently slammed back at an online troll over the criticism of her Lake Oconee vacation glimpse. Dunne took time off from her busy schedule to relax amid the serene vibes at Lake Oconee in Georgia, along with her friend and sister Julz.

Ad

The former gymnast shared a few glimpses of her trip, where she was seen flaunting a chic dark blue swimsuit by Vuori Clothing, which she paired with minimal jewelry. The former LSU gymnast was seen executing a difficult wheel pose on an inner tube. She was also seen attempting a handstand, showing her grace and strength.

The social media star shared the pictures with a fun title, resembling of the TV series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The summer I turned into a lake girl," Dunne wrote.
Ad

Dunne received an abundance of love and admiration from her fans. However, she also received criticism from an online troll who wrote:

"Get a job."

The comment did not sit well with Dunne, who had an answer of her own, stating that the negative comment brought engagement to her post, hence increasing her value to the brands that sponsor her.

"Your comments just paid my bills for the next month. "
Ad
Screenshot of the Instagram post&#039;s comment section.
Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Along with a dark blue swimsuit, she was also seen donning a leopard-print one.

Ad

"Nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront" - Olivia Dunne opens up on being one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes when no one expected

Olivia Dunne attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne rose to fame during her collegiate career with LSU. She has amassed millions of followers throughout her social media platforms after the NCAA's name, image and likeness (NIL) went into effect in 2021. In a recent interview, Dunne opened up on leaving behind her NIL legacy as a gymnast, a feat that anyone rarely expected.

Ad
“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne, said. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”
“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)

The former LSU gymnast was recently added to the Time 100 Creators list.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications