"Paid my bills" - Olivia Dunne claps back at online troll over hate comment

Olivia Dunne recently slammed back at an online troll over the criticism of her Lake Oconee vacation glimpse. Dunne took time off from her busy schedule to relax amid the serene vibes at Lake Oconee in Georgia, along with her friend and sister Julz. The former gymnast shared a few glimpses of her trip, where she was seen flaunting a chic dark blue swimsuit by Vuori Clothing, which she paired with minimal jewelry. The former LSU gymnast was seen executing a difficult wheel pose on an inner tube. She was also seen attempting a handstand, showing her grace and strength. The social media star shared the pictures with a fun title, resembling of the TV series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.' &quot;The summer I turned into a lake girl,&quot; Dunne wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDunne received an abundance of love and admiration from her fans. However, she also received criticism from an online troll who wrote:&quot;Get a job.&quot;The comment did not sit well with Dunne, who had an answer of her own, stating that the negative comment brought engagement to her post, hence increasing her value to the brands that sponsor her. &quot;Your comments just paid my bills for the next month. &quot;Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.Along with a dark blue swimsuit, she was also seen donning a leopard-print one. &quot;Nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront&quot; - Olivia Dunne opens up on being one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes when no one expected Olivia Dunne attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)Olivia Dunne rose to fame during her collegiate career with LSU. She has amassed millions of followers throughout her social media platforms after the NCAA's name, image and likeness (NIL) went into effect in 2021. In a recent interview, Dunne opened up on leaving behind her NIL legacy as a gymnast, a feat that anyone rarely expected. “It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne, said. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)The former LSU gymnast was recently added to the Time 100 Creators list.