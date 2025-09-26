Olivia Dunne's mother reacts as Paul Skenes' unbelieveable campaign in his second MLB season

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacted to her daughter's boyfriend Paul Skenes' impressive campaign as he concluded his second MLB season. Skenes wrapped up his second MLB season as a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher after locking horns with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.

Dunne was present to watch Skene's last performance of the current season. The Pitcher finished his season with a 1.97 ERA, becoming the first Pirate in the Live Ball Era to have pitched to qualify for the ERA title and ending with a sub-2.00 ERA. Showing his impressive skills in his second season, Skenes became the youngest pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA since Dwight Gooden in 1985. He registered 216 strikeouts, the third-best in the league.

The MLB League shared a post on Instagram, highlighting Skenes' impressive statistics, and wrote:

"What an unbelievable sophomore campaign from Paul Skenes!"

Dunne's mother reshared the post on her Instagram story and added a GIF saying:

"Congrats"

Screenshot of Katherine Dunne's Instagram story.

Although the Pirates beat the Reds 4-3 in 11 innings, they were eliminated from the 2025 MLB postseason after settling in last place in the NL Central Division.

Olivia Dunne was also seen cheering for her boyfriend on September 24, 2025, in Ohio, wearing a grey full-sleeved t-shirt with a pair of denims. Skenes made his MLB debut for the Pirates in 2024 and earned the Rookie of the Year Award. Before this, he competed for the LSU University, where he met the former gymnast.

Olivia Dunne opens up on the dynamics between her and Paul Skenes' relationship

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes during the 2025 All-Star Red Carpet in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne opened up about her relationship's dynamic with Paul Skenes, stating they both are focused on their own careers while supporting each other. Being a former athlete, she added that she understands his commitment to the sport and loves to attend the games.

"We don't restrict each other from doing things," she said. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. He has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize."

"So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road. I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind." (via people.com)

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes made their relationship public in August 2023.

