Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks up the sun in lavender bikini top as she returns to her roots 

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a New Jersey native, but Louisiana is like a second home for her after spending more than four years with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team.

Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year after ending her collegiate tenure with LSU. The former gymnast returned to Louisiana this week and shared a glimpse of her time at her former stomping ground on Instagram.

In one of her stories, Dunne was seen soaking in the sun in a lavender bikini top.

"Back in da boot," Dunne captioned her post tagging LSU's location.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In another story, the former gymnast was at the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility. LSU gave a shoutout to their former star in their Instagram story, writing:

"Got a new spectator at intrasquad."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

She also shared a clip of the training routine of some of the LSU gymnasts at the facility in her Instagram story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

"Leah Miller 4+4= ate," Dunne captioned her story.

Dunne announced her retirement after the Tigers missed out on a national championship appearance by finishing third in the NCAA semifinals.

"Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me,” Dunne said in April. “You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love. And yes, time did fly by. And I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me.”

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne mocks Pittsburgh ace's meal choice

While Olivia Dunne has been testing new waters since her retirement, her boyfriend Paul Skenes also has time on his hands after the Pirates' season ended last month.

The Pirates ace helped Dunne move her things to her new home in Florida and also cooked dinner for the former LSU athelete. However, Dunne poked fun at his meal choice in a TikTok post.

"The sound that plays in my head when my bf brings out the hot dog roller for dinner," Dunne wrote on TikTok.

Although Skenes' failed to make the postseason with the Pirates for a second consecutive season, he is leading the ract for the NL Cy Young award this season.

