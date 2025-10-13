Olivia Dunne poses in leopard print outfit while cheering for LSU in match against South Caroline

Olivia Dunne turned heads in a leopard print dress as she watched LSU take on South Carolina in Tiger Stadium. She attended the event with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and also shared a frame with the latter's fellow Pittsburgh Pirates player, Henry Davis' wife, Sofia.

Olivia Dunne, who attended the Louisiana State University from the 2020-21 season, contributed scores to the Tigers gymnastics team's podium finishes multiple times. She was also part of the team that won its first National title at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Having returned to her college for her fifth season, the 23-year-old missed most of the collegiate gymnastics events, even the Nationals, due to her knee injury.

Now a retired gymnast, Dunne hasn’t distanced herself from her alma mater, as she often attends various games. Recently, when LSU hosted South Carolina in a football game, the gymnast-turned-social media star turned up the glamour in a leopard-print dress as she cheered on the LSU team from the stands.

On her Instagram story, the National champion posed by the railing, looking over the football field. She captioned it with a couple of tiger emojis, a nod to the LSU Tigers.

Dunne poses in leopard print at LSU match; Instagram - @livvydunne

Olivia Dunne also shared a photo with Pirates player Henry Davis’ wife, Sofia Davis. Earlier, the LSU alum was seen embracing her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and the couple even met American stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von.

Olivia Dunne was devastated when she couldn't perform at the PMAC for one last time before retirement

Dunne at the LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne has been the highlight of the LSU gymnastics events for years. During her time at college, she grew her social media family and became one of the most-followed athletes. She even bagged millions from her posts and brand promotions after the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness update.

Despite her fame, she remained deeply devoted to gymnastics, performing with unwavering grace and dedication. When she suffered an avulsion fracture in her kneecap, the former U.S. Junior Women’s National Team member was unable to perform and even missed the much-anticipated Senior Night at the PMAC.

Devastated, Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram Story in March and wrote:

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!”

The 23-year-old debuted as the Sports Illustrated cover girl in the 2025 Swimsuit edition.

