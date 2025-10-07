  • home icon
Watch: Olivia Dunne embraces her Taylor Swift fangirl side as she dances to 'The Fate of Ophelia'

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Oct 07, 2025 19:24 GMT
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne and Taylor Swift Source: Getty

Former LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne joined the Swifties in recreating Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl. The dance came just days after Dunne celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes.

Dunne rose to fame during her collegiate gymnastics career and became one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in college. With over 12 million followers across social media, she has built a strong personal brand. Dunne, who is dating Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes, has said she draws inspiration from Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, on navigating a relationship with a professional athlete in the public spotlight.

also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Dunne posted a TikTok video featuring Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl. The music video for its lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia”, released on October 5 on YouTube, has already crossed 15 million views. Fans have turned the song’s choreography into a viral TikTok trend, and Dunne also joined the trend and danced in her new Florida home

You can watch the video below:

Other personalities who have recreated the dance trend include comedian Nikki Glaser, Kaeli Glaser, and Pokemonmasterzo. Olivia Dunne was also featured by Forbes among the top creators, ranking her as one of the highest-paid social media influencers.

“I admire her in so many different ways” - Olivia Dunne finds inspiration in Taylor Swift’s way of handling success

Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Since retiring from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has been exploring new avenues, including modeling, and is often seen supporting her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, at his games.

A devoted Taylor Swift fan, Dunne spoke to Page Six about how she draws inspiration from the singer:

“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete, and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well,” Dunne shared. “She has her own success and I have mine, so I try to look at her perspective on things, how she handles criticism and how she navigates.”
She added:

“I admire her in so many different ways, her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there, and the meaning behind it all. She’s such a trailblazer and a savvy businesswoman. I love that.”

Olivia Dunne officially ended her collegiate career in April 2025, announcing her retirement from gymnastics. While she was a regular in LSU’s lineups during her first two years, injuries limited her appearances in later seasons. She was also part of LSU’s NCAA Championship-winning team.

Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Amitha Reji George
