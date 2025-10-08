Olivia Dunne poses in purple bikini while soaking in sun at new house in Florida

Olivia Dunne turned up the heat in a purple bikini as she basked in the sun by the pool at her new house in Jupiter, Florida. She previously offered some glimpses of her new abode, ringing in a new chapter of life with Taylor Swift's song from her latest album.

Olivia Dunne has not only established herself as a prominent collegiate athlete for her exceptional gymnastics skills but has also amassed a large following on social media. She has benefited significantly from the NIL update, signing lucrative brand deals, earning substantial amounts from each social media post, and enjoying a luxurious lifestyle.

Recently, she added a new house to her list of list of growing investment portfolio. The property in Jupiter, Florida, a beach town known for its top-tier residents and privacy, came just weeks after she unveiled her apartment in NYC. In a recent Instagram story, the LSU alum shared a picture of herself lying by the pool in a purple bikini, soaking up the sun.

"Hello new home," she mentioned with a GIF.

Olivia Dunne poses in bikini in her new home; Instagram - @livvydunne

Olivia Dunne previously shared a TikTok video, where she grooved to “The Fate of Ophelia" from Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. She danced barefoot in her unfurnished living room that featured white walls, sleek black lighting fixtures, and wooden floors.

Olivia Dunne once shared that she can't pinpoint her goals after gymnastics career

Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Dunne became the highest-paid female collegiate athlete in 2023 and once earned a staggering $500,000 from a single social media post. She also turned heads during her time at the LSU, lifting the first National title in program history in 2024. Having achieved success on and off the mat, Dunne expressed that she doesn't have a specific plan to follow after her gymnastics retirement. She would explore new opportunities and remain closely associated with sports.

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially," she said. (via USA Today)

Olivia Dunne made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl debut this year and also etched her name on the Time100 Creators List. The 23-year-old often share moments with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on social media, be it cheering him on the MLB field, traveling or building a home together.

