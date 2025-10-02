Olivia Dunne poses in special golden outfit while celebrating her birthday with boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne turned heads in a black strapped golden outfit as she stepped out with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, for her birthday celebrations. Dunne also received a heartfelt surprise from the Pittsburgh Pirates player, who opted for a blue and pink themed cotton candy-inspired decor. Olivia Dunne, the LSU alum, has been currently blooming in her business career and became a constant support of her boyfriend as the latter continues his journey as an MLB player with the Pirates. Having concluded her sporting journey after the 2025 NCAA Championships, Dunne focuses entirely on lifestyle content on social media besides brand promotions. In her recent picture carousel, Olivia Dunne shared snaps from her 23rd birthday, stepping out with Skenes in a golden outfit. She paired the look with black stilettos, posing with a candle in the first photo, followed by a shot of her walking with her boyfriend, who wore a blue shirt and white trousers. The next slide featured the 2024 national champion blowing out her birthday candle, and another showed her holding a wine glass.&quot;a tini bit older,&quot; her post caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post Dunne also posted stories of the surprise birthday party her boyfriend threw for her. The blue-and-pink cotton candy-themed decor left the former gymnast gushing over Skenes for his efforts. She lauded him, writing:&quot;Oh my god, good work&quot;In another story, she highlighted the details of the balloons that had real cotton candy inside them. &quot;Real cotton candy. Omg,&quot; she expressed. Olivia Dunne also received loving birthday messages from fellow MLB players' wives and girlfriends and also from her sister and manager, Julz Dunne. Olivia Dunne expressed pride in being at the forefront of collegiate athletics as a gymnastDunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)Olivia Dunne has built a massive social media following and has signed lucrative brand deals since the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) update. The highest-paid female college athlete, she has secured endorsements valued at nearly $4.1 million, becoming one of the headliners of collegiate athletics and the only gymnast to reach such a level.In an interview with On3.com, Dunne expressed how fulfilling it was for her to break barriers and be the leading name of NIL as a gymnast. &quot;I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics. Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.”The 23-year-old secured her name on the Time 100 creators list in 2025 and made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl debut.