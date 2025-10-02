  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Oh my God"- Olivia Dunne left impressed as Paul Skenes' pulls off a special birthday surprise  

"Oh my God"- Olivia Dunne left impressed as Paul Skenes' pulls off a special birthday surprise  

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 02, 2025 01:07 GMT
All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes at the All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne expressed her thoughts after her boyfriend celebrated her birthday with a special surprise. The former LSU gymnast celebrated her 23rd birthday and received heartfelt wishes from her teammates and fans on social media.

Ad

After bidding goodbye to gymnastics after her final season for LSU in 2025, Olivia Dunne has been exploring different avenues and enjoying her time off with her family and friends. The former gymnast is often seen cheering from the stands for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, when the Pittsburgh Pirates take center stage.

As Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday, her boyfriend Paul Skenes surprised her with a very thoughtful decoration that was themed in Pink and baby blue. Dunne shared a glimpse of the decorations and expressed her elation about being surprised while she lauded Skenes for his incredible efforts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Oh my God, good work," she said.

While going into the details of the decorations, the former gymnast shared how the balloons had real cotton candy in them.

"Real cotton candy. Omg😭🍬" she wrote.
Olivia Dunne gets impressed by Paul Skenes&#039; surprise | Instagram@livydunne
Olivia Dunne gets impressed by Paul Skenes' surprise | Instagram@livydunne

Furthermore, Paul Skenes extended his heartfelt wishes to the gymnast with a montage of pictures on Instagram.

Ad

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications