Olivia Dunne expressed her thoughts after her boyfriend celebrated her birthday with a special surprise. The former LSU gymnast celebrated her 23rd birthday and received heartfelt wishes from her teammates and fans on social media.

After bidding goodbye to gymnastics after her final season for LSU in 2025, Olivia Dunne has been exploring different avenues and enjoying her time off with her family and friends. The former gymnast is often seen cheering from the stands for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, when the Pittsburgh Pirates take center stage.

As Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday, her boyfriend Paul Skenes surprised her with a very thoughtful decoration that was themed in Pink and baby blue. Dunne shared a glimpse of the decorations and expressed her elation about being surprised while she lauded Skenes for his incredible efforts.

"Oh my God, good work," she said.

While going into the details of the decorations, the former gymnast shared how the balloons had real cotton candy in them.

"Real cotton candy. Omg😭🍬" she wrote.

Furthermore, Paul Skenes extended his heartfelt wishes to the gymnast with a montage of pictures on Instagram.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

