Olivia Dunne shares unseen pictures with boyfriend Paul Skenes in adorable season highlights

With the 2025 Major League Baseball season nearing its end, Olivia Dunne recently shared the highlights from her time cheering for boyfriend Paul Skenes over the past year. The former gymnast shared unseen snaps of her and Skenes posing together, giving fans an inside look into their relationship.Dunne is best known as a gymnast, having competed for Louisiana State University in the NCAA between 2020 and 2025. Prior to her collegiate career, the American had represented Team USA in junior international competitions, but an injury put an end to her senior elite dreams. During her time at LSU, the 22-year-old became a social media sensation as she began sharing glimpses into her life as a student-athlete.Most recently, Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to celebrate the end of the 2025 MLB season. The youngster shared a carousel of photos, which included previously unseen snaps with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. She captioned the post,“2025 szn highlight reel.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSkenes plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB. 2025 marked the American’s sophomore year with the team and saw him end the season with a 1.97 ERA.Olivia Dunne compares her relationship with Paul Skenes to previous boyfriends, reveals one major differenceSkenes and Dunne at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image Source: Getty)Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are undoubtedly one of the best known couples of the sporting world. The duo first met at LSU when they were both competing for the Tigers in the NCAA. They began dating soon after and made their relationship public in August 2023.In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dunne compared her relationship with Skenes to past boyfriends and revealed the one major difference, saying,&quot;We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road.”The gymnast went on to add that she enjoys cheering for her boyfriend at baseball game, saying,&quot;I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind.”After competing for the LSU Tigers between 2020 and 2025, Olivia Dunne called time on her gymnastics career earlier this year. Since retiring from her sport, the 22-year-old has divided her time between cheering for Skenes and exploring new adventures for herself.