“Lot of guys taking a look in the mirror” - Pirates’ Paul Skenes brutally calls out teammates on accountability after disappointing 2025 performance

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost for a fifth consecutive game after a 4-3 defeat against the Athletics on Friday. With the latest loss, the Pirates are set to finish bottom of the National League Central.Amidst the Pirates' disappointing season, star pitcher Paul Skenes is contesting for his first Cy Young award. However, the All-Star pitcher is not thinking about personal accolades.Skenes didn't pull any punches when reflecting on the team's performance and what they needed to do moving forward. “This is a wasted year if we don’t learn what we need to do and we don’t know why we didn’t go out there and do what we wanted to do,” Skenes said Friday. &quot;If those things happen, then it’s a wasted year, in my opinion. I don’t think that’s happening. I think — individually, as a team and as an organization — we know the adjustments we need to make. Now we've just got to do them.”He urged his teammates to take accountability and improve their game to elevate the team.“It’s going to take a lot of guys taking a look in the mirror, figuring out what it is that they need to get better at, and making sacrifices to do that,” Skenes said.Pirates manager Don Kelly revealed Paul Skenes' leadership quality Paul Skenes has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league since his debut last year but his teammates has not been able to back his performances. Pirates manager Don Kelly shared how Skenes leads the team in the locker room.“(It's) just the way that he leads himself first, and then carries himself that way, works like that, dominates on the field, it gives him that voice to be able to have those conversations with other people,” Kelly said.Skenes is 10-10 for the season and the 23-year-old pitcher is in line to become the first pitcher in more than three decades to win the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young winner in consecutive seasons.