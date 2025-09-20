  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Lot of guys taking a look in the mirror” - Pirates’ Paul Skenes brutally calls out teammates on accountability after disappointing 2025 performance

“Lot of guys taking a look in the mirror” - Pirates’ Paul Skenes brutally calls out teammates on accountability after disappointing 2025 performance

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:18 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Pirates’ Paul Skenes brutally calls out teammates on accountability after disappointing 2025 performance - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost for a fifth consecutive game after a 4-3 defeat against the Athletics on Friday. With the latest loss, the Pirates are set to finish bottom of the National League Central.

Ad

Amidst the Pirates' disappointing season, star pitcher Paul Skenes is contesting for his first Cy Young award. However, the All-Star pitcher is not thinking about personal accolades.

Skenes didn't pull any punches when reflecting on the team's performance and what they needed to do moving forward.

“This is a wasted year if we don’t learn what we need to do and we don’t know why we didn’t go out there and do what we wanted to do,” Skenes said Friday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If those things happen, then it’s a wasted year, in my opinion. I don’t think that’s happening. I think — individually, as a team and as an organization — we know the adjustments we need to make. Now we've just got to do them.”
Ad

He urged his teammates to take accountability and improve their game to elevate the team.

“It’s going to take a lot of guys taking a look in the mirror, figuring out what it is that they need to get better at, and making sacrifices to do that,” Skenes said.

Pirates manager Don Kelly revealed Paul Skenes' leadership quality

Paul Skenes has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league since his debut last year but his teammates has not been able to back his performances. Pirates manager Don Kelly shared how Skenes leads the team in the locker room.

Ad
“(It's) just the way that he leads himself first, and then carries himself that way, works like that, dominates on the field, it gives him that voice to be able to have those conversations with other people,” Kelly said.

Skenes is 10-10 for the season and the 23-year-old pitcher is in line to become the first pitcher in more than three decades to win the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young winner in consecutive seasons.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications