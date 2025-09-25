Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off game-day look while rooting for boyfriend during Pirates' showdown vs. Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, rocked up to the Great American Ball Park on Wednesday to support the All-Star pitcher for his last start of the season.
Dunne has been a feature at MLB ballparks this season, showing her support for the Pirates and her boyfriend after calling time on her gymnastics career in April.
The former LSU gymnast shared her chic game day look in her Instagram story on Wednesday. She paired a classy white top with denim jeans, cheering for Skenes from the stands.
"LFG," Dunne captioned her story, tagging the Pirates ace.
Before taking the mound on Wednesday night, Skenes and Dunne, who met during their time at LSU, played chess. Dunne shared a glimpse of their game on Instagram.
Paul Skenes makes history against Reds with girlfriend Olivia Dunne in the stands
Paul Skenes has been lights out for the Pirates despite the team failing to capitilize on their ace's historic season. Making his last start of the season, Skenes was up against the Reds' Hunter Greene.
The duo was involved in an intense battle from the mound, with both pitchers going scoreless in the first three innings. However, the Pirates got the better of Greene in the fourth and sixth innings to score two runs.
Meanwhile, Skenes shut out the Reds over six innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven hitters. His scoreless outing etched his name the history books as the two-time All-Star became the first Pirates pitcher to finish the regular season with an ERA under 2.00.
The Pirates ace is the first pitcher to reach the milestone since Justin Verlander in 2022. Skenes is one of 51 pitchers to post a sub-2.00 ERA since 1920. His league-best 1.97 ERA further solidifies his case for a maiden NL Cy Young award.