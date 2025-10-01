Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of her outing in New York City along with her boyfriend Paul Skenes

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently went out on an outing in New York City with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes has recently completed his second MLB season as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dunne uploaded a snap of herself shopping with Paul Skenes. The gymnast-turned-influencer was wearing a sleeveless white top with jeans, while Skenes had worn a simple black T-shirt with grey shorts.
Olivia Dunne had previously shared some adorable photos with Paul Skenes on Instagram after his second season as a pitcher had come to an end. She captioned the Instagram post as,
"2025 szn highlight reel❤️🔥😼"
Olivia Dunne is now dividing her priorities between her career as a social media influencer and her boyfriend Paul Skenes. The 23-year-old former gymnast had last participated at the SEC Championships, during which she sustained an avulsion fracture that forced her to sit out for a reason. Dunne eventually bid goodbye to collegiate gymnastics after the LSU Tigers couldn't proceed beyond the semifinals of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships 2025, which the LSU Tigers had won for the first time last year.
When Olivia Dunne told about how to handle haters on social media
Olivia Dunne previously got candid about handling the hatred over social media. In an interview with former WWE celebrity Stephanie McMahon during one of the podcast sessions of her show 'What's Your Story', the former LSU gymnast remarked,
"I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account."
Dunne further added,
"Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down, there's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down. I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after."
Olivia Dunne previously called out an Instagram user who passed a snide comment at her armpits. The former LSU gymnast suggested the user to mind his own business in a polite but firm comment.