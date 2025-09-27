Suni Lee, Olivia Dunne's mother and others react as gymnast shares adorable moments with boyfriend Paul Skenes as MLB comes to an end

  • home icon
By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:04 GMT
Suni Lee, Katherine Dunne and others react to Olivia Dunne
Suni Lee, Katherine Dunne and others react to Olivia Dunne's highlights with Paul Skenes from the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty, Instagram]

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine Dunne, Olympic champion gymnast Sunisa 'Suni' Lee, and others reacted as the gymnast turned influencer shared some adorable moments with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on her Instagram profile. The Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher's second MLB season had come to an end after the game against the Cincinnati Reds, which the Pirates won by 4-3.

Olivia Dunne shared a highlight of the 2025 season with Paul Skenes, including some adorable moments both off and on the field. For the uninitiated, Skenes had joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2024 MLB season as a pitcher.

Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post as,

"2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼"
Several celebrities shared their reactions in the comment section of Dunne's post. Suni Lee immediately wrote,

"Soo cute"

Olivia Dunne immediately responded by writing,

"@sunisalee I wuv u"
Screengrab of comments on Olivia Dunne&#039;s post [Image Source : Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of comments on Olivia Dunne's post [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

The gymnast turned influencer's mother, Katherine Dunne, congratulated Skenes for a brilliant season as she commented,

"What a season!! 👏👏👏"

Dunne's elder sister cum manager, Julz Dunne, couldn't help but take a cheeky swipe at the couple as she wrote,

"Don’t sweat it! Season’s over!"

Fellow teammate from the LSU Tigers, Kailin Chio, praised the couple as she added,

"So so beautiful you two"

NCAA Champion gymnast from the Oklahoma Sooners, Jordan Bowers Gamboa, also joined the party as she commented,

"The cutest! love y’all"

The 2025 season also marked the final year for Olivia Dunne as a collegiate gymnast. The LSU gymnast announced her retirement after the NCAA Championships 2025, where the LSU Tigers couldn't make it beyond the semifinals.

When Olivia Dunne compared her relationship with Paul Skenes to previous boyfriends

Olivia Dunne talks about what makes her relationship with Paul Skenes special [Image Source : Getty]
Olivia Dunne talks about what makes her relationship with Paul Skenes special [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne previously opened up about what made her relationship with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, special. The gymnast-turned-influencer also compared her relationship with previous boyfriends to that with Paul Skenes.

In her conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Dunne remarked,

"We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road.”
The gymnast further added,

"I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind.”

Olivia Dunne had met Paul Skenes for the first time at the Louisiana State University when she was competing for the women's gymnastics team, and he had just joined the men's baseball team after a transfer from the Air Force Falcons. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in 2023.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

