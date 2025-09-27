Suni Lee, Olivia Dunne's mother and others react as gymnast shares adorable moments with boyfriend Paul Skenes as MLB comes to an end

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine Dunne, Olympic champion gymnast Sunisa 'Suni' Lee, and others reacted as the gymnast turned influencer shared some adorable moments with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on her Instagram profile. The Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher's second MLB season had come to an end after the game against the Cincinnati Reds, which the Pirates won by 4-3.Olivia Dunne shared a highlight of the 2025 season with Paul Skenes, including some adorable moments both off and on the field. For the uninitiated, Skenes had joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2024 MLB season as a pitcher.Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post as,&quot;2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral celebrities shared their reactions in the comment section of Dunne's post. Suni Lee immediately wrote,&quot;Soo cute&quot;Olivia Dunne immediately responded by writing,&quot;@sunisalee I wuv u&quot;Screengrab of comments on Olivia Dunne's post [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]The gymnast turned influencer's mother, Katherine Dunne, congratulated Skenes for a brilliant season as she commented,&quot;What a season!! 👏👏👏&quot;Dunne's elder sister cum manager, Julz Dunne, couldn't help but take a cheeky swipe at the couple as she wrote,&quot;Don’t sweat it! Season’s over!&quot;Fellow teammate from the LSU Tigers, Kailin Chio, praised the couple as she added,&quot;So so beautiful you two&quot;NCAA Champion gymnast from the Oklahoma Sooners, Jordan Bowers Gamboa, also joined the party as she commented,&quot;The cutest! love y’all&quot;The 2025 season also marked the final year for Olivia Dunne as a collegiate gymnast. The LSU gymnast announced her retirement after the NCAA Championships 2025, where the LSU Tigers couldn't make it beyond the semifinals.When Olivia Dunne compared her relationship with Paul Skenes to previous boyfriendsOlivia Dunne talks about what makes her relationship with Paul Skenes special [Image Source : Getty]Olivia Dunne previously opened up about what made her relationship with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, special. The gymnast-turned-influencer also compared her relationship with previous boyfriends to that with Paul Skenes.In her conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Dunne remarked,&quot;We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road.”The gymnast further added,&quot;I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind.”Olivia Dunne had met Paul Skenes for the first time at the Louisiana State University when she was competing for the women's gymnastics team, and he had just joined the men's baseball team after a transfer from the Air Force Falcons. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in 2023.