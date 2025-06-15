Olivia Dunne dons customised Paul Skenes jersey in latest appearance while cheering for LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne recently showed her support for the LSU Tigers baseball team. As she attended her alma mater’s clash against Nebraska at the College World Series, the former gymnast donned a unique t-shirt that showed her love for her boyfriend Paul Skenes.

Dunne competed for the LSU Tigers between 2020 and 2025. Over the course of her collegiate career, the youngster became the team's best-known athlete, garnering a large following across various social media platforms. On the mat, the 22-year-old’s career saw her win the 2024 National Championship alongside the Tigers. She was also named an All-American in 2021 for her performances on the uneven bars.

In 2025, Olivia Dunne called time on her gymnastics career after wrapping up her fifth year with LSU. Recently, the American headed to Omaha to cheer for the school's baseball team, and donned a jersey that sported the LSU Tigers symbol on the front, and her boyfriend Paul Skenes' name on the back.

Sharing a snap of her unique outfit on her Instagram story, Dunne wrote,

“Party in the front, business in the back.”

In a separate snap, the gymnast added,

“I am so happy, geaux tigers.”

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met each when they were both collegiate athletes for the LSU Tigers. While Dunne made a name for herself in the gymnastics world, Skenes dominated the baseball scene. The two began dating after they were introduced to each other by common friends. They went public with their relationship in June 2023 and often give fans glimpses of their life together.

Olivia Dunne shares snaps from her ‘east-coast’ summer

Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show

Earlier this year, Olivia Dunne called time on her gymnastics career. The American began her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers on a strong note, putting up impressive scores across multiple meets. However, her season came to an abrupt end when a knee injury forced her to sit out of competitions.

Since she ended her collegiate career, Dunne has been busy exploring new adventures. Recently, the 22-year-old shared glimpses of her summer after retiring from gymnastics. The photos included snaps of her relaxing in her garden with her dog Roux, attending a baseball game at the PNC Park, partying with friends, and spending time with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. She captioned the post,

“east coast summer.”

For Olivia Dunne, the highlight of her summer will likely include appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and launching her own signature drink with Accelerator. As the American goes on to explore new adventures, fans will be curious to see what she accomplishes next.

