Olivia Dunne drops 1-word praise for McKayla Maroney as she shares stylish outfit with her brother

Olivia Dunne shared a sweet reaction to Olympic gold medalist and world champion McKayla Maroney's latest update, a chic outfit with her brother. The two gymnasts, Dunne and Maroney, are now retired after flourishing careers in the sport.

Maroney rose to fame after she and her team won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, a year after she began her senior elite journey at the 2011 City of Jesolo Trophy. She has also delivered significant performances at the World Championships, and after dominating the mat for almost five years, she retired from gymnastics in 2016 after navigating several health adversities and also the abuse of the USA Team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Trending

The former gymnast advocates for survivors of abuse and has also released some songs, such as 'Wake Up Call' and 'Covid Lockdown.' She also has a strong social media presence. In her latest post, she donned a stylish outfit and enhanced it with a belly chain. Her brother, Kav Maroney, also posed beside her in the pictures. The caption read:

"There’s a time and a season to everything. A time to mourn and a time to dance. A time to deactivate your instagram and a time to reactivate it. A time to wear racoon eye eyeshadow and a time to wear pimple cream. Also that’s my brother you guys 🤦‍♀️"

This post caught the attention of former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who dropped a one-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Queen."

Dunne’s comment on Instagram

Dunne wrapped up her gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers following her team's loss at the semi-finals of the NCAA Championships on April 17, 2025.

Olivia Dunne made her feelings known about concluding her gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne was one of the most formidable gymnasts of the LSU Tigers, who joined the university in the summer of 2020. She concluded her career with the team after her fifth year with them and announced her retirement after the 2025 NCAA Championships, where she couldn't compete due to injuries.

Shortly after her retirement from the LSU Tigers, Dunne shared an emotional video on her Instagram handle, reflecting on her journey at the university. From her childhood performances to her recent endeavors on the mat, the video showcased glimpses of all. The background audio of the post was Dunne's voiceover, extending gratitude to her parents, teammates, and more.

"Finishing my career over the past five years with the best university in the world has been an incredible journey. I'm forever grateful.... You're my first love. To my family, especially my parents, thank you for everything. For supporting me through it all, and to my childhood coaches from New Jersey, and the LSU coaching staff. Thank you," said Olivia Dunne.

Olivia Dunne is focusing on her social media presence and pursuing her interests in content creation and modeling.

