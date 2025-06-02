Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to Ilona Maher's swimsuit runway show appearance

Olivia Dunne recently reacted to Ilona Maher's appearance at the 2025 SI Swimsuit runway show during Swim Week held at W South Beach on May 31, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. The Paris Olympic medalist made her debut at the SI Swimsuit photoshoot.

The Swimsuit runway show featured multiple female athletes and personalities, including Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jasmine Sanders, Jordan Chiles, Jena Sims, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams, Penny Lane, and Xandra Pohl. Maher donned two looks on the runway.

For one of her looks, the rugby star wore a red Heavy Manners string bikini with stacked belts and a Matte Collection swimsuit for the second. Executing a perfect blend of elegance and strength, Maher walked the show. She shared a few glimpses of her runway appearance on Instagram and wrote:

"Let’s do that again @si_swimsuit #miamiswimweek"

Dunne, who made her first appearance for the brand in 2023, expressed her astonishment in the comment section and wrote:

"IM SAT🧎🏼‍♀️"

Screenshot of Maher's Instagram story.

Dunne also made an appearance on the runway, where she was seen donning a zebra print suit with a cropped SI Swimsuit t-shirt from Oh Polly and a Heidi Fish strappy monokini. The former gymnast stunned the fans with a flawless split. Sharing the pictures, Dunne expressed her hilarious take and wrote:

"It all happened in a split second ;)"

Olivia Dunne expresses her joy after appearing as the cover model for SI Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

After making her third appearance as the SI Swimsuit model, Olivia Dunne became the cover model for the brand's magazine for the first time in 2025. The social media star and former LSU gymnast expressed her joy after what she felt was a dream come true.

“Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ (SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief), this is a dream come true. I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy—I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”(via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne became the SI Swimsuit cover model after her appearance at the NCAA Championships in her super senior year.

