Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to teammate Kylie Coen calling LSU the best three letters in latest highlights

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared her reaction to her teammate Kylie Coen's latest post online, where she called LSU the best three letters. Coen was at the NCAA Regional finals on April 5th, where the Tigers competed against Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas at the finals, winning all three contests.

Dunne and Coen have been teammates since the 2023 season, when the latter joined Louisiana State University. Coen has since been named a Scholastic All-American, and also made her entry into the 2024 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. Her most recent performance at the NCAA Regional finals was particularly impressive, where she managed to get a score of 9.925 on the balance beam.

Coen shared a post on Instagram, describing LSU as the best three letters. She wrote:

"best three letters🤍"

Olivia Dunne commented on the post, sharing her praise for Coen. She wrote:

"YEAHHH KO"

Still taken from Coen's Instagram (Source: @kyliecoen222/Instagram)

In her freshman season in 2024, Kylie Coen competed in three exhibition routines, with two on floor and one on beam in the squad’s meets against Arkansas and at the Podium Challenge.

Olivia Dunne discussed her post-LSU career plans

Olivia Dunne is representing the LSU Tigers for the fifth and final time this year - (Image via Getty)

Olivia Dunne revealed her plans after completing her collegiate career for the LSU Tigers. The gymnast has been with the Tigers since 2020, and is in her final collegiate season. The gymnast discussed her future plans in an interview with New York Post Sports, where she said in September 2024 (0:10 onwards):

"Obviously I've always loved sports so definitely something in the sports realm but I have a fund at LSU called the Livvy Fund, and it's to help the female student athletes at LSU get NIL deals because that's like sometimes half the battle.

"Girls don't know where to start and it's very important to capitalize on your NIL while you're in college if you're a female, because there's not a lot of professional leagues after college for most women's sports. So I definitely want to do something in the NIL realm after I'm done at LSU and hopefully expand beyond LSU and help educate people and just help girls out," Olivia Dunne on her future career plans.

Dunne started the Livvy Fund on July 6, 2023 in an attempt to help female student-athletes in earning new opportunities within name, image, and likeness (NIL). She is one of the most successful women in college athletics, and has a NIL valuation of 4.1 million dollars as per On3.

