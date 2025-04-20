Olivia Dunne faces 'retirement denial' just two days after announcing her exit

Olivia Dunne shared an Instagram post which featured her playfully practising on uneven bars, days after announcing her exit. The No. 1 LSU Tigers gymnastics team concluded its 2025 NCAA Championship season with a semifinal loss.

In her senior season, Dunne participated in nine meets and competed in floor and bars events. On March 6, 2025, the athlete suffered from an avulsion fracture in her kneecap and has been steadily recovering. However, she was not able to participate in any meets after sustaining the injury. Last year, she won the NCAA Championship with the team.

Through her Instagram post, the notable artistic gymnast shared glimpses of her practising jovially on the uneven bars, after recently announcing her exit. On the video, she wrote:

“day 2 of retirement: denial”

Through the Instagram post, she mentioned:

“this went better in my head #gymnastics #senior #lsu #college #sports #tumbling”

Olivia Dunne has announced her farewell as her collegiate journey has come to an end. The LSU Tigers finished its 2025 NCAA Championship with 197.5250 team score at the Dickies Arena.

Dunne's teammate, Kailin Chio, clinched the 2025 NCAA Vault Champion title in her freshman year. She is also a four-time medalist from the Junior Pan American Games.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dunne, who has made a big impact in college gymnastics over the last five years.

Olivia Dunne reflects on rising through social media during the quarantine period

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne is the most followed NCAA athlete on social media and has amassed 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account. During her interview with GQ Sports in September 2024, the talented artistic gymnast reflected on her social media growth during the quarantine period. She mentioned:

"Then during quarantine, I got stuck at our condo in Florida and I just started posting content of me flipping around at the beach. I couldn't go anywhere to flip around. I couldn't go to a gym, so I was doing it at the beach. I guess people found joy in that in such a dark time."

She continued:

"So I did an onodi—which is this one skill—and it got a million likes for the first time ever for me. Then my videos just kept picking up from there, and it just kind of all took off after quarantine."

The Westwood, New Jersey native won the gold medal in the all-around team event with the US Junior team at the Jesolo Trophy competition in 2017.

