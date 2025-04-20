Olivia Dunne shares hilarious take about retiring from gymnastics after losing in the NCAA gymnastics semi-finals

A day following her retirement, Olivia Dunne shared a hilarious glimpse of her training session at the LSU home arena. The gymnast announced her retirement after five years of competing for the Tigers.

She made the announcement following her squad's appearance at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semifinal round held on Thursday, April 17, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas. The Tigers' quest for a consecutive title came to an end after they settled in third place in the second semifinal round. The Utah and UCLA squads clinched the first two places with 197.7625 and 197.7375 points, respectively, while LSU followed them with 197.525 points.

She uploaded a video of her training session at the LSU home arena while also sharing her hilarious take. Dunne was seen performing a skill on uneven bars when she missed the bar during a rotation and came crashing down into the foam pit. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"2 days into retirement be like."

Further she shared a glimpse of her outfit, where she was seen donning white shorts which she paired with a brown tank top.

Screenshots of Olivia Dunne's' Instagram story.

Dunne commenced her career with the purple and gold in 2021 and competed in nine meets in her senior year, where she recorded a career high of 9.900 on the floor at the Podium Challenge. She extended her time at LSU Gymnastics after availing the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 protocols.

Olivia Dunne expresses no intention to compete at Olympics circuit

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently revealed why she does not intend to compete at the Olympics. The LSU gymnast once followed a strict regime to compete at the professional circuit, including opting for homeschooling. However, with the physical training taking a toll on her health, and after realizing she could still achieve her goals of gaining fame, Dunne decided to focus on her collegiate career.

"I wanted to go to the Olympics, compete for the USA, and make the USA National Team and wear the USA gear and just go to different countries and stuff,” Olivia Dunne said. “I figured that would be cool.”

“It was cool to me that people got to travel and be on TV and do all these cool things when it came to the Olympics. But I was like, I wonder if I can still do cool things like that but not have to go to the Olympics to attain those goals and those cool things," Olivia Dunne added. (via GQ.com)

The Okhlama Sooners dominated the 2025 NCAA Championships.

