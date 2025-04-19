Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacts to daughter concluding her NCAA career with LSU after five years

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, recently reacted to the LSU gymnast concluding her NCAA career after five years. The gymnast and social media star announced the news after the team made an appearance at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semifinal round held on Thursday, April 17, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas.

The Tigers entered the faceoff as the defending champions. However, they fell short of earning a spot at the final round after settling in third place in the second semifinal round. While the LSU scored 197.525 points, the Utah and UCLA squads bagged the first two places with 197.7625 and 197.7375 points, respectively.

Following the semifinal exit, Dunne announced her retirement. ESPN network paid tribute to the gymast for a remarkable career with her announcement from X that read:

"Out gymnastics it’s been real… and of course forever LSU!"

Dunne's mother Katherine expressed her love and admiration for her daughter by dropping three hearts in the comments section of the post.

Screenshot of Instagram post.

The New Jersey native began her career with the LSU in 2021 as freshman. In her senior year, she competed for the Tigers in nine meets, recording a career high of 9.900 on floor at the Podium Challenge. After clinching the first NCAA title for the program last year, Dunne announced she would avail her remaining year of eligibilty which was awarded to her due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Olivia Dunne gets emotional as she participates in LSU's last training session

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Ahead of the team's appearance at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semifinal round, Olivia Dunne was visibly emotional as she participated in the last training session at the LSU home arena. In the video, the LSU graduate is seen saying goodbye to the fellow graduate Haleigh Bryant.

"Bye. I'll see you at practice tomorrow."

To whic Bryant says:

"Liv this is our last practice ever."

The concluing months of Olivia Dunne's collegiate career were affected by serious injury to her patella as she suffered an avulsion fracture in her knee which kept her away from the mat for most of the super senior year. The 2025 NCAA Championships final will see Utah, UCLA, Missouri, and Oklahoma vying for the title on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

