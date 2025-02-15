  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne gives 3-word reaction as LSU Tigers take down No. 1 Oklahoma at PMAC

Olivia Dunne gives 3-word reaction as LSU Tigers take down No. 1 Oklahoma at PMAC

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Feb 15, 2025 21:22 GMT
LSU v Florida - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne reacts to LSU Tigers' win against Oklahoma/ PHOTO: Getty

Olivia Dunne shared her reaction to the LSU Tigers' impressive victory over No. 1 Oklahoma in a clash between two top teams at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The Tigers prevailed in a nail-biting contest by winning 198.050-197.675 on their home turf.

Ad

A few of the best performers for the LSU Tigers on Friday night were the 2024 NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, and Kailin Chio, among others. After the team defeated Oklahoma, Dunne reacted to the remarkable performance by LSU, resharing a post from the SEC's official Instagram handle.

She posted this on her Instagram stories and reacted with a three-word response and an emoji to comment on her team’s performance, adding:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Last night was 🔥”
Screenshot of Dunne&rsquo;s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ livvydunne
Screenshot of Dunne’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ livvydunne

Although Dunne didn’t compete in the meeting against Oklahoma, she has already appeared for the Tigers this season, participating in their matchups against Iowa State and in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Session.

Ad

The Tigers’ next clash is against Kentucky, which is an away game, on February 21 at 6:00 pm CT.

When Olivia Dunne reflected on her gymnastics journey and why she left elite competitions

Olivia Dunne after a PAC-12 meet in January 2023 (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne after a PAC-12 meet in January 2023 (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne once reflected on her gymnastics journey, mentioning the time when she began competing in gymnastics. During an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2023, she expressed her thoughts on how her younger self loved to climb and perform gymnastics (1.01 onwards):

Ad
“Little Livvy was full of energy. I loved to climb everything. I loved to do gymnastics. I was pretty much like a little Daredevil.”

She further mentioned when she started elite gymnastics and began preparing for a spot on the USA’s Olympic team. However, Dunne later decided to give up on her Olympic dreams, owing to the different physical and mental challenges related to becoming an elite athlete.

Ad
“I started elite gymnastics when I was 10 years old. Did it up until I was 16. I would go to the Olympic Training Center every month for a week, which was so special. But, then I decided to be healthy and go to college,” she further mentioned.

youtube-cover

Olivia Dunne became a part of the LSU Tigers’ gymnastics team, joining the program in 2021 as a freshman. Now a fifth-year senior, she used the NCAA's eligibility extension, allowing her to continue with the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season for one last time.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी