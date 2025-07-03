Olivia Dunne hypes up former LSU teammate Aleah Finnegan's special honor during the Kansas City Royals' match

Olivia Dunne recently shared a sweet reaction to her former teammate Aleah Finnegan's appearance at the Kansas City Royals' MLB match. Both gymnasts' journeys at LSU came to an end as they graduated after their final year at the university.

Dunne concluded her gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers on April 17, 2025, after her team fell short of advancing to the finals in the NCAA championships. Although she was a part of the team during the championships, she did not compete, citing an injury. On the other hand, Finnegan recently celebrated her graduation from the LSU Tigers.

She wrapped up her gymnastics career with the Tigers by becoming an SEC and NCAA Regional Champion on balance beam. She also became a finalist for the Honda Sports Award for 2025. Shortly after her graduation, the gymnast appeared at the recent MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners, which the Mariners won.

The gymnast shared a bunch of pictures and videos of herself at the Kauffman Stadium. From showing her gymnastics skills on the field to posing with the ball, she shared all the pictures on Instagram and penned a caption that read:

"Still flipping out over my time at @kcroyals !! Thank you for such a wonderful experience💙"

The post caught the attention of her former LSU teammate, Olivia Dunne, who hyped her up by dropping a sweet comment that read:

"Put her in the hall of fame," wrote Dunne.

Dunne’s comment on Instagram

Both gymnasts are frequently seen gushing over each other on social media.

Olivia Dunne's former teammate, Aleah Finnegan, shared a heartwarming note for the American as she concluded her career with the LSU Tigers

After completing her fifth year with the team, Olivia Dunner announced her retirement from the LSU Tigers. She shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she shared an emotional message about her journey with gymnastics and her time at LSU. The footage showcased videos of her childhood performances on the mat and also carried glimpses of her recent competitions.

The background audio of the video carried Dunne's voiceover, thanking her parents, LSU, and her teammates for all the support and the memories in her career.

"Finishing my career over the past five years with the best university in the world has been an incredible journey. I'm forever grateful. Gymnastics, you've filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You've shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond this sport. You're my first love. To my family, especially my parents, thank you for everything. For supporting me through it all, and to my childhood coaches from New Jersey, and the LSU coaching staff. Thank you," said Olivia Dunne.

Dunne's former teammate, Aleah Finnegan, reacted to this video with a heartfelt note in the comment section that read:

"I AM SOBBING😭😭😭 SO beyond proud of you and the impact you've had on my life. Love you so big❤️❤️"

Olivia Dunne is currently focused on her career as a content creator and is one of the four cover models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

