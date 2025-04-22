Olivia Dunne's teammate Aleah Finnegan pens heartfelt note for the American as she bids tearful goodbye to gymnastics

Olivia Dunne recently announced her retirement from gymnastics after completing her fifth year with the LSU Tigers. As the American bid a teary goodbye to the sport, her teammate Aleah Finnegan was quick to show her support with a heartfelt message.

Ad

Dunne and Finnegan have both competed together for the LSU Tigers for the last four years. In 2024, the duo were a part of the team that helped make program history when the Tigers won the National Championships. Additionally, Finnegan also claimed gold at the NCAA championships in the floor exercise event.

As she wraps up her gymnastics career, Dunne recently shared a emotional goodbye for the sport on Instagram, saying in a video,

Ad

Trending

“Finishing my career over the past five years with the best university in the world has been an incredible journey. I'm forever grateful. Gymnastics, you've filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You've shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond this sport.”

Ad

Ad

Reacting to this, Aleah Finnegan penned a heartfelt note for Olivia Dunne, writing,

“I AM SOBBING. SO beyond proud of you and the impact you've had on my life. Love you so big.”

In response, Dunne wrote,

“I love you sm.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Olivia Dunne's teammate Haleigh Bryant reacts to her retirement

Bryant and Dunne at an LSU meet (Image Source: Getty)

Aleah Finnegan wasn't the only one who got emotional upon seeing Olivia Dunne’s teary eyed goodbye to gymnastics. LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant also expressed her feelings for Dunne in a sweet note as the latter reflected on her time in the sport.

Ad

Bryant is arguably one of the best gymnasts in LSU’s program history. The youngster was the 2021 NCAA Vault Champion, and the 2024 NCAA all-around gold-medalist. Together with Dunne, Bryant was competing in her fifth and final year for the Tigers in 2025.

Reacting to Dunne's goodbye to gymnastics, Bryant wrote in the comments section,

“Beyond proud of you, you deserve the world!! It has truly been an honor being your teammate these past 5 years!! Don't forget about me, I love you sm.”

Ad

Dunne responded in kind, writing,

“@_haleighbryant you da 🐐! best friend 4ever!”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

After officially retiring from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has revealed that she is looking forward to the freedom of the upcoming year. The youngster’s immediate plans are to spend the next couple of months cheering for her boyfriend and MLB star Paul Skenes, before she turns her focus to her own adventures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More