Olivia Dunne, Flau'jae Johnson and others react as Haleigh Bryant pens heartfelt farewell note to LSU

The LSU Tigers women's gymnastics stars Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, Kailin Chio, and Lexi Zeiss, as well as LSU's notable basketball player Flau'jae Johnson shared their thoughts on Haleigh Bryant's Instagram post. Bryant's post featured a heartfelt farewell note to the LSU Tigers.

Bryant is considered one of the most prominent artistic gymnasts and won numerous accolades throughout her collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. She has three gold medals and two bronze medals from the NCAA Championships.

At the Nastia Liukin Cup, she is a two-time gold medal winner in the all-around event. Through her Instagram post, she shared her heartfelt thoughts on concluding her journey with the Tigers.

"Its been an honor 💜 HB Out ✌️"

Her Instagram post attracted responses from many teammates, Olivia Dunne. She wrote:

"4EVER THE GOAT 🐐"

Notable LSU Tigers basketball player, Flau'jae Johnson, mentioned:

"Goat"

Three-time NCAA Championship medalist, Alean Finnegan, added:

"Legend."

LSU Tigers freshman, Kailin Chio, mentioned:

"the GOAT"

The 2022 World Championship gold medalist, Lexi Zeiss, shared two reactions, mentioning:

"I love you so much. So thankful I got a year with you ♥️"

"Forever the goat 🐐"

Screenshot of Haleigh Bryant's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments | Credits: IG/_haleighbryant

Haleigh Bryant led the LSU team to its first ever NCAA Championship title in 2024.

Olivia Dunne reflects on her successful social media journey

Olivia Dunne at the 2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne is the most followed NCAA athlete on social media and has attained huge success with her name, image, and likeness deals. She has 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account and was a prominent member of the LSU Tigers.

During her interview with GQ Sports in September 2024, she reflected on her successful social media journey, and she shared:

"Yeah, it was super exciting. I started social media just because it was fun and it developed into a brand. Now, I've really grown to love looking at the analytics—how things perform and when things don't perform, seeing what went wrong."

She continued:

"I just find joy in that. I think you gotta love it if you're doing it, or else it could be kind of brutal. Social media in general is a tough place sometimes, but it's been really rewarding and fun to keep growing my own personal brand."

In 2024, the Westwood, New Jersey native was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

