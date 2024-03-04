Olivia Dunne and LSU Gymnastics show appreciation to fans for overwhelming support

Olivia Dunne and LSU Gymnastics recently acknowledged the fans for turning up in numbers for the clash between LSU and Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics.

12,580 fans attended the LSU and Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics faceoff on Friday night, March 1, 2024, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide team with a lead of 198.325 -197.325 to secure their eighth home victory this season.

The No.2 LSU Gymnastics defeated the Alabama team in three of the four events, including the floor, bars, and vault. While the purple and gold team posted 49.775 points on the floor, the Crimsons earned 49.400 points.

Regardless of having the best uneven bar rotation records in the nation this season with an NQS (National Qualifying Score) of 49.53, the Crimsons could only register 49.200 points while the purple and gold pack soared with 49.650 points.

Although the Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics excelled over the Tigers in the beam event with 49.500 - 49.450 points, the LSU Gymnastics displayed their proficiency in the vault event, seizing the lead with 49.450 - 49.225 points.

The LSU Gymnastics took to social media to express their gratitude to fans for being present in immense numbers.

"We 🫶 you Tiger Nation," they wrote."12,580 fans showed out on Friday night to record back-to-back sellouts in the PMAC!"

During the LSU Gymnastics vs Auburn Tigers face-off on February 16, where the purple and gold pack overpowered the Auburn gymnastics with 198.300 - 197.100 points, 12,740 fans showed up to support the home team at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"It would be so special for Tiger nation" - Olivia Dunne on LSU eyeing the NCAA Championships this year

Olivia Dunne looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Olivia Dunne recently opened up on LSU's prospects of winning the NCAA title this year.

The NCAA Championships are set to be held from April 18 to 20 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Tigers have never secured the title before. During an interview with the SEC Network, Dunne shared the importance of winning the title for her team.

"It would mean the world to this team and this university. It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship and I think it would be so special for Tiger Nation," Olivia Dunne said.

LSU will compete against Auburn for the podium challenge on Friday, March 8, at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana