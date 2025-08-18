Olivia Dunne poses in bathtub for new commercial at Rose Bowl Stadium

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently posed in a bathtub for a new Fanatics Sportsbook promotion at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Dunne, one of the highest-paid NIL athletes, has amassed over 13 million social media followers and was recognized by Forbes as one of the top content creators, placing her among the highest-paid social media influencers.Although retired as an athlete, Dunne continues to stay connected to the sports world. On Monday, August 18, she unveiled her latest campaign for Fanatics Sportsbook, sharing photos of herself sitting in a bubble-filled clawfoot tub placed right on the 50-yard line of the iconic stadium. She captioned the post:“I can explain…. @fanaticssportsbook.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with Page Six, Olivia Dunne reflected on the experience:“It’s not every day where you get to be in the Rose Bowl Stadium, in a bubble bath on the 50-yard line. I think that it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.”The ad, directed by Grammy Award winner Calmatic, highlights how the Fanatics Sportsbook app sets itself apart from competitors. It promotes features like up to 10% FanCash back on all bets (win or lose), Fair Play Insurance to protect football bets if a player gets injured, and a Game Day Guarantee ensuring users either win or receive FanCash back.The 22-year-old Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year.Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne opens up about future plansOlivia Dunne officially announced her retirement from gymnastics in April, following the end of her LSU career. Although injuries limited her appearances in her final season, she was a regular in the lineup during her first two years and was an alternate for the floor lineup at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where LSU claimed its first national title.Since retiring, Olivia Dunne has been exploring different arenas. She has attended high-profile events like Fanatics Fest in New York City, appeared in major magazine features, hosted honors at the Kentucky Oaks, and explored new business opportunities in New York.At the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party in June, Dunne spoke to People magazine about her outlook.“I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes',so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics.”When asked about whether acting might be in her future, she responded:“I don't know, I don't know! Stay tuned!”Through NIL deals, Olivia Dunne has collaborated with major brands including American Eagle, Vuori, Active Energy, Forever 21, and Accelerator, among others.