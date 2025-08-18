  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne poses in bathtub for new commercial at Rose Bowl Stadium

Olivia Dunne poses in bathtub for new commercial at Rose Bowl Stadium

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 18, 2025 16:30 GMT
Mardi Gras 2025 - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne at the Mardi Gras 2025 - Source: Getty

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently posed in a bathtub for a new Fanatics Sportsbook promotion at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Dunne, one of the highest-paid NIL athletes, has amassed over 13 million social media followers and was recognized by Forbes as one of the top content creators, placing her among the highest-paid social media influencers.

Ad

Although retired as an athlete, Dunne continues to stay connected to the sports world. On Monday, August 18, she unveiled her latest campaign for Fanatics Sportsbook, sharing photos of herself sitting in a bubble-filled clawfoot tub placed right on the 50-yard line of the iconic stadium. She captioned the post:

“I can explain…. @fanaticssportsbook.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an interview with Page Six, Olivia Dunne reflected on the experience:

“It’s not every day where you get to be in the Rose Bowl Stadium, in a bubble bath on the 50-yard line. I think that it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.”

The ad, directed by Grammy Award winner Calmatic, highlights how the Fanatics Sportsbook app sets itself apart from competitors. It promotes features like up to 10% FanCash back on all bets (win or lose), Fair Play Insurance to protect football bets if a player gets injured, and a Game Day Guarantee ensuring users either win or receive FanCash back.

Ad

The 22-year-old Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year.

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne opens up about future plans

Olivia Dunne officially announced her retirement from gymnastics in April, following the end of her LSU career. Although injuries limited her appearances in her final season, she was a regular in the lineup during her first two years and was an alternate for the floor lineup at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where LSU claimed its first national title.

Ad

Since retiring, Olivia Dunne has been exploring different arenas. She has attended high-profile events like Fanatics Fest in New York City, appeared in major magazine features, hosted honors at the Kentucky Oaks, and explored new business opportunities in New York.

At the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party in June, Dunne spoke to People magazine about her outlook.

“I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes',so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics.”
Ad

When asked about whether acting might be in her future, she responded:

“I don't know, I don't know! Stay tuned!”

Through NIL deals, Olivia Dunne has collaborated with major brands including American Eagle, Vuori, Active Energy, Forever 21, and Accelerator, among others.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications