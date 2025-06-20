Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne can't stop laughing after her special entrance gets ruined by spilled soda at Fanatics Fest

Along with being a hugely popular social media personality and model, Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is also an accomplished athlete, having spent five years competing for LSU as a gymnast.
On Friday, Dunne was invited by popular sports memorabilia company Fanatics to Fanatics Fest, a major event in New York City that showcased some of the world's most sought-after sports-related artifacts.
As she entered the venue, things took an unexpected turn when a beverage can fell, spilling soda on her, putting a literal damper on her plans for a grand entrance. Though initially startled, Dunne and others around her appeared to find the moment quite funny.
Fanatics' official Instagram account later posted a video of the incident, joking that Dunne’s entrance was memorable, just not in the way she might have expected.
"That’s one way to do it at @fanaticsfest 🔥" Fanatics captioned the post.
Shortly after, Olivia Dunne reshared the clip to her own Instagram Story, adding several laughing emojis.
Olivia Dunne playfully responds to Tigers' mascot's proposal while Paul Skenes was on the mound
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes made his latest appearance Thursday, facing the high-flying Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. After Tigers starter Tarik Skubal helped his team to a comfortable win in the previous game, Skenes returned the favor, allowing just two runs in six innings to help the Pirates secure a crucial victory.
While Skenes was on the mound, the Tigers’ mascot humorously held up a sign behind home plate that read, “Sup Livvy Dunne.” Dunne, watching the game on TV, saw the sign and responded with a playful Instagram Story.
"sorry...but not my type of tiger 🤷♀️ @tigers," Dunne wrote.
Her comment was a nod to the LSU Tigers, the university both she and Paul Skenes attended.