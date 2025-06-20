Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne can't stop laughing after her special entrance gets ruined by spilled soda at Fanatics Fest

Along with being a hugely popular social media personality and model, Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is also an accomplished athlete, having spent five years competing for LSU as a gymnast.

On Friday, Dunne was invited by popular sports memorabilia company Fanatics to Fanatics Fest, a major event in New York City that showcased some of the world's most sought-after sports-related artifacts.

As she entered the venue, things took an unexpected turn when a beverage can fell, spilling soda on her, putting a literal damper on her plans for a grand entrance. Though initially startled, Dunne and others around her appeared to find the moment quite funny.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fanatics' official Instagram account later posted a video of the incident, joking that Dunne’s entrance was memorable, just not in the way she might have expected.

"That’s one way to do it at @fanaticsfest 🔥" Fanatics captioned the post.

Shortly after, Olivia Dunne reshared the clip to her own Instagram Story, adding several laughing emojis.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Olivia Dunne playfully responds to Tigers' mascot's proposal while Paul Skenes was on the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes made his latest appearance Thursday, facing the high-flying Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. After Tigers starter Tarik Skubal helped his team to a comfortable win in the previous game, Skenes returned the favor, allowing just two runs in six innings to help the Pirates secure a crucial victory.

While Skenes was on the mound, the Tigers’ mascot humorously held up a sign behind home plate that read, “Sup Livvy Dunne.” Dunne, watching the game on TV, saw the sign and responded with a playful Instagram Story.

"sorry...but not my type of tiger 🤷‍♀️ @tigers," Dunne wrote.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Her comment was a nod to the LSU Tigers, the university both she and Paul Skenes attended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More