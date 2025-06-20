Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down Tigers mascot with witty comeback

Paul Skenes started for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. As Skenes got into his rhythm at the mound, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne was mentioned in a poster made by Tigers mascot Paws behind the home plate.
"Sup Livvy Dunne," the poster read.
Dunne, who represented the LSU Tigers during her storied gymnastics career, shut down the mascot in an Instagram post.
"Sorry.. but not my type of tiger," Dunne wrote.
The former LSU gymnast's response seemingly highlighted her fondness for the LSU Tigers, the team Paul Skenes represented during his college baseball career. The Pirates ace helped the team to the College World Series title in his last season in 2023.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reflects on watching CWS game with Pirates ace
The LSU Tigers made it to the College World Series championship series after a dramatic win against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Omaha. The Tigers are close to replicating the feat they achieved with Paul Skenes in 2023 as they face Coastal Carolina in Game 1 on Saturday.
Skenes, the Most Outstanding Player in the 2023 CWS, attended a game with his girlfriend over the weekend. Dunne reflected on watching the game from the stands with Skenes.
"It was weird to be sitting next to him and watching the baseball game," Dunne said. "I mean, it got rained out so we only watched a little bit of the game, but Paul is like, 'It's fine, I watch games all the time, so it's alright.' But it was so fun."
Paul Skenes took the mound for the second game of the doubleheader against the Tigers on Thursday. Skenes, who has been exceptional despite his team's struggles, put in another solid performance.
The flamethrower pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out nine Tigers batters. The rain-delayed contest went to extra innings after Detroit rallied from 4-0 down.