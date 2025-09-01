  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne poses in blue bikini while enjoying summer with Lily Chee in Bridgehampton

Olivia Dunne poses in blue bikini while enjoying summer with Lily Chee in Bridgehampton

By Amitha Reji George
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:44 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne poses as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne has given fans a glimpse of her outing with model and actor Lily Chee in Bridgehampton, New York. The former LSU gymnast came to New York to witness the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Since announcing her retirement from gymnastics in April, Dunne has stayed in the spotlight. She appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover alongside fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan. She also walked the Sports Illustrated runway, capturing the audience with a jaw-dropping split on the catwalk.

Although she has retired from competitive gymnastics, Dunne continues to stay connected to sports through brand partnerships and game appearances. During her New York visit, she enjoyed a relaxing summer pool day with Lily Chee. Dunne was spotted lounging on a pool chair, wearing a blue bikini. Olivia Dunne also shared a photo of Lily Chee floating on her back in the water, basking in the sun.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of story (IG/@livvydunne)
Screenshot of story (IG/@livvydunne)

Dunne was spotted with her sister, Julz, attending the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova at the US Open. She has been traveling with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, to his games as well.

Ad

Olivia Dunne sends strong message about dealing with haters online

With over 12 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Olivia Dunne has shifted her focus to her career as a social media influencer. While at LSU, she was the highest-paid female college athlete through NIL deals and has since launched the Livvy Fund, which helps female LSU athletes secure brand endorsements.

In a conversation with Stephanie McMahon, Dunne opened up about how she deals with haters online, advising others to ignore, block, or unfollow those spreading negativity, saying that everyone has control over their own social account:

Ad
"I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account," Olivia Dunne said.
"Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's a Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down. There's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down. I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after," she added.
Ad

Dunne was also part of the LSU women’s gymnastics team that won its first national championship title in 2024.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications