Olivia Dunne poses in blue bikini while enjoying summer with Lily Chee in Bridgehampton

Olivia Dunne has given fans a glimpse of her outing with model and actor Lily Chee in Bridgehampton, New York. The former LSU gymnast came to New York to witness the 2025 US Open.Since announcing her retirement from gymnastics in April, Dunne has stayed in the spotlight. She appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover alongside fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan. She also walked the Sports Illustrated runway, capturing the audience with a jaw-dropping split on the catwalk.Although she has retired from competitive gymnastics, Dunne continues to stay connected to sports through brand partnerships and game appearances. During her New York visit, she enjoyed a relaxing summer pool day with Lily Chee. Dunne was spotted lounging on a pool chair, wearing a blue bikini. Olivia Dunne also shared a photo of Lily Chee floating on her back in the water, basking in the sun.Screenshot of story (IG/@livvydunne)Dunne was spotted with her sister, Julz, attending the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova at the US Open. She has been traveling with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, to his games as well.Olivia Dunne sends strong message about dealing with haters onlineWith over 12 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Olivia Dunne has shifted her focus to her career as a social media influencer. While at LSU, she was the highest-paid female college athlete through NIL deals and has since launched the Livvy Fund, which helps female LSU athletes secure brand endorsements.In a conversation with Stephanie McMahon, Dunne opened up about how she deals with haters online, advising others to ignore, block, or unfollow those spreading negativity, saying that everyone has control over their own social account:&quot;I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account,&quot; Olivia Dunne said.&quot;Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's a Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down. There's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down. I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDunne was also part of the LSU women’s gymnastics team that won its first national championship title in 2024.