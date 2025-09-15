Olivia Dunne poses in bold outfit while sharing highlights of returning to LSU

Months after retiring from the sport, Olivia Dunne returned to her alma mater LSU, to attend a football game. Dunne competed for the LSU Gymnastics from her freshman year in 2021 to her super senior year in 2025.In April 2025, after the NCAA Championships, she concluded her gymnastics career and since then have been busy making her appearances at multiple high-profile events. The social media star recently went back to cheer for the No. 3-ranked LSU Tigers as they locked horns with the unranked Detroit Lions. For her arrival, Dunne boarded a private jet, accompanied by fellow model-influencer Kelsey Anderson and DJ-influencer Xandra.For her return to Baton Rouge in an SEC rivalry game on Saturday, Dunne opted for a gold mini dress with a cut-out neckline and a knot on the hips. She paired the look with long gold boots, hoop earrings, and a chic bracelet. The highlight of Dunne's outfit was her LSU champion ring. In the carousel of pictures she shared on Instagram, Dunne can be seen flaunting her ring and posing with her former teammate KJ Johnson. Sharing the pictures, Dunne wrote:&quot;Unc back in the boot 💍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDunne completed her undergraduate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, followed by a master’s in Technology Management, before announcing her retirement in April 2025. The Tigers defeated the Detroit Lions 20-10 on Saturday.Olivia Dunne opens up about her career after retiring from gymnastics Olivia Dunne attends the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by GC Images)Olivia Dunne opened up about seizing all the opportunities coming to her since her retirement from the sport. In an interview with People.com, Dunne reflected on missing out on a few opportunities due to her demanding gymnastics schedule. Dunne further stated that she is now determined to take up all the non-gymnastics endeavors. &quot;I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics,&quot; Olivia Dunne said.&quot;My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited.&quot;Olivia Dunne's greatest achievement with the LSU Tigers was winning the program's first-ever NCAA gymnastics title in 2024.