Olivia Dunne poses in slicked back hair and white t-shirt as she lands in Boston to cheer for boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne is currently in Boston, Massachusetts, to show her support for boyfriend Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates as they take on the Boston Red Sox in an MLB encounter. As she arrived in the Bay State, the 22-year-old turned up the glamour with a slicked-back hairstyle and a tight-fitting white t-shirt.

Dunne is best known as a gymnast, having competed for Team USA in her junior years and Louisiana State University in her collegiate career. Over the course of her gymnastics career, the youngster also built herself a vast following on various social media platforms, sharing glimpses of her life as a student-athlete with fans.

While Olivia Dunne called time on her gymnastics career earlier this year, she continues to stay active on social media. Most recently, she took to her Instagram story to share a snap of herself in Boston. In the photo, Dunne donned a body-hugging white t-shirt and blue jean shorts, paired with a sleek hairdo and a white Chanel purse.

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Dunne is in Boston to cheer for her boyfriend Paul Skenes, who competes for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The duo have been together since their collegiate careers and are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Olivia Dunne recalls the beginning of her social media journey

Dunne at the Fanatics Fest NYC (Image Source: Getty)

Due to her massive popularity on social media, Olivia Dunne is one of the best-known collegiate gymnasts across the nation. Her large fan base also made her the highest-paid female NIL athlete during her collegiate career.

Recently, in an appearance on ‘What’s your story? With Steph McMahon’s podcast, Dunne opened up about her social media journey, saying,

“Yeah, so my social media took off during COVID but I actually started social media when I was probably 10 years old, I think. That's when I remember I downloaded Instagram. And ever since then, I was just in love with looking at the analytics."

She went on to recall how she went viral with gymnastics, adding,

“I remember the first thing that ever went viral for me, I was doing, it's called the Torgitae ring, and it's a gymnastics move. I just would post gymnastic stuff. And it went quite viral because I guess not a lot of people my age at that point were doing all these crazy skills. So it drew a lot of traction. I had amassed about a hundred thousand followers just from competing gymnastics before I even got to college.

After having called time on her gymnastics career earlier this year, Olivia Dunne has now been exploring various new adventures. Earlier this year, she appeared on the cover of the SI Swimsuit magazine. She has also signed major brand deals with Accelerator Active Energy and Fanatics Sportsbook.

