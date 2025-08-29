Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s sister captures breathtaking Long Island sunset glow after 4-word comment on US Open thrills

Two-time All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes is having a solid season for the Pittsburgh Pirates while his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is making the most of her time since her retirement from gymnastics.

Ad

Olivia Dunne retired from gymnastics after completing five collegiate years with the LSU Tigers in July. Since her major career decision, Dunne has been spending time with friends and family this summer.

The former LSU gymnast had been enjoying tennis at the US Open in New York this week. She was in attendance for Carlos Alcaraz's second-round game on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia's sister, Julz Dunne, shared a clip of the duo enjoying the action and grooving to some music in her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"Caught us in 4K," Julz Dunne captioned her story.

(Image source - Julz Dunne Instagram)

In a subsequent story, Julz shared a glimpse of a breathtaking sunset from Long Island. She also shared a picture of a lighthouse in Montauk, New York in her story.

(Image source - Julz Dunne Instagram)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More