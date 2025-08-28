  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 28, 2025 03:03 GMT
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-LSU v UCLA - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in chic white look, drops 4-word take on 5X Grand Slam winner - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her time away from baseball as the former LSU gymnast has been attending US Open matches.

Olivia Dunne shared a snippet from Wednesday's slate of matches in her social media post. In her Instagram post, Dunne donned a chic white dress with a US Open cap.

She captioned her story:

"We are so back."
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
Dunne was at the venue for the second round of the tournament and shared a picture of three-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz. The second-seed Alcaraz, who faced Italian Mattia Bellucci, was in action in the former LSU star's second story.

"Now that's a serve," Dunne captioned the picture of Alcaraz serving.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
The 2022 champion was relentless on the night, dispatching World No. 65 Bellucci in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, to make it to the next round. Alvarez will face 32nd-seeded Italian Luciano Darderi next.

If he continues extending his eight-game winning streak, the 22-year-old Spaniard could face Novak Djokovic in a potential semi-final bout.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
