Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in chic white look, drops 4-word take on 5X Grand Slam winner

Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her time away from baseball as the former LSU gymnast has been attending US Open matches.Olivia Dunne shared a snippet from Wednesday's slate of matches in her social media post. In her Instagram post, Dunne donned a chic white dress with a US Open cap. She captioned her story:&quot;We are so back.&quot;(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)Dunne was at the venue for the second round of the tournament and shared a picture of three-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz. The second-seed Alcaraz, who faced Italian Mattia Bellucci, was in action in the former LSU star's second story.&quot;Now that's a serve,&quot; Dunne captioned the picture of Alcaraz serving.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)The 2022 champion was relentless on the night, dispatching World No. 65 Bellucci in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, to make it to the next round. Alvarez will face 32nd-seeded Italian Luciano Darderi next.If he continues extending his eight-game winning streak, the 22-year-old Spaniard could face Novak Djokovic in a potential semi-final bout.