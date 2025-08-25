Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word shoutout to Aryna Sabalenka in chic one-piece while keeping tabs on boyfriend's MLB game

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is not missing any chance to support the All-Star pitcher this year after announcing her retirement from gymnastics in April.

Olivia Dunne, who bid farewell to gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers, The former LSU star enjoyed her weekend with some US Open action on Sunday as she attended Aryna Sabalenka's matchup against Rebeka Masarova at Flushing Meadows, New York. Dunne wore a chic one-piece outfit for the game.

Sabalenka, the World No. 1, started her title defense with a 7-5 6-1 win despite a shaky start. Dunne shared snippets of the game in her Instagram story, writing a 3-word caption for the two players.

"Some Bada$$ women," Dunne wrote.

While the former LSU gymnast enjoyed the action on the court, she did not miss Paul Skenes' latest start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies. Dunne was seen streaming the MLB game on her phone, keeping tabs on the All-Star pitcher's outing.

"Gotta keep my priorities straight," Dunne captioned her Instagram story watching Skenes' latest outing.

Paul Skenes pitched seven scoreless innings on Sunday at PNC Park, allowing three hits and striking out seven hitters to shut out the Rockies for a 4-0 win in the series finale.

