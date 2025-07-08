Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey gush over former Oregon State gymnast Sage Thompson’s wedding day highlights

Popular American gymnasts Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey were gushing over the wedding of fellow gymnast from Oregon State, Sage Thompson. Gushing over the newlywed couple, Dunne and Carey shared their greetings with the couple.

The Oregon State University gymnast, Sage Thompson, was the 2025 Pac-12 Gymnastics Scholar Athlete of the Year and also earned the Pac-12 Winter Academic Honour Roll in her senior year with Oregon State. From being a 2022 NCAA All-American on bars to making the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District team, Thompson has had an impressive collegiate career, scoring a 9.850 on the bar four times in her college career.

Oregon State gymnast Sage Thompson married Drew Brown in a private ceremony in Utah. Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and former Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey gushed over the newlyweds as they shared the highlights of the event. Sage Thompson shared glimpses of her wedding on Instagram.

"6.20.2025🤍 A very special and memorable day! I am so lucky!"

Former Oregon State gymnast shared her one-word reaction as she gushed over the wedding highlights.

"congratulations ❤️❤️"

Former LSU gymnast Dunne shared her heartfelt reaction and said.

"So beautiful"

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular American gymnasts, with over 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, earning over $ 9.5 million during her time with LSU.

"Having eyes on me has been such a blessing" Olivia Dunne on her college experience

Olivia Dunne is one of the most influential athletes with a large social media following and has had a very successful and lucrative collegiate gymnastics career through NIL. The former LSU gymnast shared her experience of how having eyes on her during her collegiate career shaped her career for the better. In an interview with ESPN, the athlete reflected. (via ESPN)

"I struggled, especially at first, with the amount of eyes on me. I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe, I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success. But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics......"

Olivia Dunne was on the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, sharing it with gymnast Jordan Chiles, Hollywood celebrity and philanthropist Salma Hayek and Canadian model Lauren Chan.

