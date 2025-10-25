Olivia Dunne reacts to Taylor Swift's sweet message while receiving 'The Life of a Showgirl' themed customized gift

Olivia Dunne recently reacted to receiving a heartfelt note from Taylor Swift following the American pop star's new album release. There's no harm in saying that the former gymnast is a Swiftie. Dunne has frequently admired the pop star's talent and work ethic.

Dunne has also mentioned following Swift's approach of handling her relationship with a professional athlete, as she has been dating the MLB Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Paul Skenes, for a while. The American singer-songwriter released her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3, 2025. On the same day, the single from the album 'The Fate of Ophelia' was also released.

Days after the release, Swift sent a 'The Life of a Showgirl' themed customized gift with a touching note that read:

"If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome 'The Life of a Snowgirl' into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a Snowgirl named," the letter concluded with Swift's autograph.

The package came with a special gift, the glimpse of which Dunne shared on her Instagram story while adding a few orange hearts and crown emojis.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne previously shared her love for Swift and the album by posting her dance video on 'The Fate of Ophelia' on TikTok.

Olivia Dunne praises Taylor Swift's approach to navigating her relationship in public with a professional athlete

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by WireImage)

Olivia Dunne found similarity in receiving criticism for dating a professional athlete like Taylor Swift, who recently announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Dunne admired the singer for handling the criticism well. Dunne, who has consistently received backlash for dating MLB's Paul Skenes, finds Swift's approach admirable.

“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well," Dunne said. "And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates.”

“Being with a professional athlete in itself is difficult because they’re always traveling. I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there, and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable. I love that."

The former gymnast added:

“I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down. It just really resonated with me. It’s a unique position to be in. And I think for some people, women in sports is uncomfortable for some reason.” (via pagesix.com)

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

