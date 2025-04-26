Olivia Dunne rocks an all black outfit with a Yves Saint Laurent bag after retiring from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne shared photos of her latest outfit on her Instagram profile. The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast retired from gymnastics after her campaign at the NCAA Championships had come to an end on April 19 at Fort Worth in Texas.

Dunne uploaded two photographs of herself in an all-black outfit on her Instagram story. The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast could also be seen with her Yves Saint Laurent bag in the photograph she uploaded.

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

The LSU gymnast had previously uploaded an image of her last visit to the LSU locker room. Showing the image of a cleaned and emptied locker, an emotional Dunne posted on her Instagram story,

"Livvy is now dunne.”

Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne's career came to an end this year. The 22-year-old gymnast had led her team to championship victories at the SEC Championships, as well as the NCAA Championships last year. However, Dunne suffered an avulsion fracture in her knee at the SEC Championships in January, which led her to miss out on most of her final year, including the senior night.

Despite the setbacks, Dunne cheered for her teammates as they added another SEC Championship to their cabinet. However, the LSU Tigers were eliminated in their bid to win a second consecutive title at the NCAA Championships.

Olivia Dunne breaks down in an emotional farewell to gymnastics

Olivia Dunne breaks down as she bids farewell to collegiate gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne turned emotional about her journey in gymnastics as she bid goodbye to the sport. The 22-year-old gymnast uploaded a video of herself on Instagram, as she reflected on her career, saying,

“Time flies when you're having fun. Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point where time seems to slip away from you and that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA national team and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward.”

The gymnast went on to express gratitude to the LSU Tigers and gymnastics as a whole, as she said,

“Finishing my career over the past five years with the best university in the world has been an incredible journey. I'm forever grateful. Gymnastics, you've filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You've shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond this sport. You were my first love.”

After retirement from gymnastics, Livvy Dunne will be promoting her initiative, The Livvy Fund. The ex-gymnast established it to promote the cause of fellow student athletes, and help them secure lucrative NIL deals.

