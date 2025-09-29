Olivia Dunne rocks blue bikini while sunbathing from the rooftop

Olivia Dunne recently impressed in a blue bikini while sunbathing on the rooftop. The gymnast-turned-influencer had previously attended the final season game of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who represents the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball.

Ad

Dunne recently uploaded a snap of herself on her Instagram profile, where she was chilling out on the rooftop in a blue bikini. The gymnast also took a photo of the city landscape, which she uploaded to her Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne captioned her first Instagram story as,

"Today is 🤩"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Olivia Dunne had previously appealed to her Instagram followers to vote for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in large numbers. Skenes has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is presented annually to the best-performing player in the MLB season.

Ad

Trending

Olivia Dunne is focusing on her career as an influencer, apart from cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, whenever the occasion demands. The LSU gymnast had bid goodbye to collegiate gymnastics in April 2025 after the LSU Tigers couldn't proceed beyond the semifinals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025.

When Olivia Dunne talked about the drastic change after transformative years of life and retirement from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne opens up about the drastic change from transformative years and retirement from gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne previously opened up about the drastic changes in her personality during her transformative years in gymnastics. The 22-year-old gymnast-turned-influencer had retired from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025.

Ad

In her conversation with PEOPLE magazine a month later, Dunne remarked,

"I really do feel like a different person than three years ago during my first shoot with SI. I feel like my confidence has grown. I feel like I'm a woman now, and I've really stepped into this new role, and I'm just so excited to be on this year's cover."

Ad

Olivia Dunne was referring to her photoshoot for the Swimsuit edition of the coveted Sports Illustrated magazine. She has been shooting for the brand since 2022, and this was her third occasion overall.

In the same interview, Olivia Dunne revealed that she will now focus more on performing arts on screen. In her words,

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics."

Olivia Dunne has a strong support base on social media. The gymnast has 5.4 million followers on her Instagram account and counting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More