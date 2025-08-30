Olivia Dunne's former LSU teammate Aleah Finnegan takes bold career move to leave USA after concluding NCAA career

Olivia Dunne's former LSU teammate Aleah Finnegan recently made a bold decision to explore new pursuits after concluding her NCAA career. Finnegan announced her move to the Philippines with an aim to represent her country on the international stage.

Finnegan was one of the three female gymnasts from the Philippines at the Paris Olympics. She was a part of the first Filipina gymnastics team to compete at the Olympics since Tokyo 1964 alongside Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar. She earned the quota to compete at the Paris Olympics after her participation in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Championships.

The Philippines gymnast started her collegiate career with the LSU program in 2022 as a freshman and went on to enjoy a remarkable career at the Tigers program, earning nine event titles throughout her junior year. At the 2024 NCAA Championships, she clinched the floor title after posting a score of 9.962 points. Recently, she made a move to her country and shared a glimpse of her first training day at the Gymnastics Association Philippines training center at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila.

Sharing a mirror selfie, the gymnast wrote:

"Day 1 Done," and added a check emoji.

Screenshot of Finnegan's Instagram story.

Finnegan is poised to compete at the Southeast Asian Games, which are scheduled from December 9 to 20, 2025.

Olivia Dunne opens up on her NIL legacy after concluding collegiate career

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. (Photo by GC Images)

Olivia Dunne concluded her gymnastics career after representing the LSU Tigers in her super senior year. By the time she ended her collegiate career, Dunne became the pioneer in the Name, Image, and Likeness era of college sports. The former gymnast and social media star recently opened up about using her platform to promote women's sports, especially gymnastics.

"I just wanted to leave my legacy that you're more than your sport, and you can be a person beyond your sport and be a college athlete. It can be more than just sports," Dunne said. "I never thought that it was gonna be what it is today.

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform," Dunne said. "It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially." (via USA TODAY Sports)

Olivia Dunne's greatest achievement with the Tigers was earned in 2024, when the program clinched their first-ever national championships.

