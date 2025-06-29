Olivia Dunne's sister Julz celebrates gymnast's special companion's birthday with adorable wish

Olivia Dunne’s golden retriever, Roux, recently turned two. The LSU alum and ex-gymnast received sweet birthday wishes for her furry companion from her sister, Julz Dunne.

Olivia recently retired from gymnastics after completing a notable career with the LSU Tigers. Alongside her teammates, she helped secure the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship title. Since stepping away from the sport, the 22-year-old has been exploring new opportunities. She was also among the prominent names who attended the Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York.

Olivia and her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, welcomed Roux into their lives in October 2023. Roux now lives with Dunne in Louisiana. The two often travel together from Louisiana to visit Skenes.

On June 28, Julz Dunne shared a series of photos on Instagram, celebrating Roux’s birthday. In the pictures, Roux sported a yellow birthday hat. A round cake decorated with sprinkles and white icing that read “Happy Birthday” was seen alongside a treat labeled “Good Girl”.

Julz captioned the story posts:

“Happy 2nd birthday! @thatgirlroux”, I ❤️You

“Feels like just yesterday ☺️”

Olivia and Roux even worked together on a campaign for the Purina Pro Plan docuseries titled Fueled By. Roux was featured alongside Michael Phelps, Lolo Jones, Erin Andrews, and their dogs.

Olivia Dunne shares about her companion, Roux

Olivia Dunne at 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party- Source: Getty

The former LSU gymnast opened up to Country Living about her bond with Roux and how she decided to bring the golden retriever into her life. In an interview in July 2024, she said:

“I’ve always been a dog person. We had a family dog growing up. Her name was Biscuit, and she was a golden retriever. I was homeschooled growing up, so she was my best friend."

Dunne also shared how Roux helps her stay active, even during downtime:

“Oh, man. Roux definitely keeps me on my toes. Whenever I’m with her, that’s usually my downtime. I’ll be at my house just chilling, but she gets me off the couch and gets me going. She wants to run around and play. She’s a little athlete in herself, so she’s keeping me active. I just think that dogs can really help with an active lifestyle and help you live a healthier lifestyle, which is super important.”

Roux often appears on Olivia Dunne’s Instagram. In her recent summer post also Roux was featured along with the gymnast.

