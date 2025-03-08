Olivia Dunne's sister Julz shares highlights of fun times with the gymnast and her friends at the Mardi Gras 2025

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne's sister Julz recently shared glimpses of her time at the 2025 Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The LSU gymnast was selected as the grand marshal for the Wild Mardi Gras parade.

The event featured several programs, such as music shows and several parades. Dunne's sister took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures from her time at the event.

The post featured several of her friends and the LSU gymnast who was in her grand marshal duties. Dunne's sister can be seen in several outfits, including a long blue dress and an all-denim attire in the photos. Her pictures also had a glimpse of her meetup with singer Katy Perry.

"365 Mardi girl" she remarked further in the caption of the post.

Olivia Dunne is currently nursing an injury amid her last season for the collegiate side, the LSU Tigers. Owing to this, she also missed an opportunity to compete at the Tiger's home, Pete Maravich, for one last time in her career. LSU will next up face Auburn in an away meet before they prepare for the SEC and NCAA Championships.

LSU Gymnastics head coach Jay Clerk praises Olivia Dunne for her generous nature

Dunne competing for LSU during an away meet against Alabama during the 2024 collegiate gymnastics season (Image via: Getty Images)

Jay Clerk, head coach of the LSU Gymnastics program, shed light on Olivia Dunne's important role in the side despite not competing in meets.

Clerk stated that any team member who isn't getting a chance to perform can still be valuable to the Tigers' program if they choose to be. He further emphasized that Dunne embodies this ethos, which is well-known due to her social media following. He said (via ESPN):

"We have a quote that we say a lot in our gym that's stolen from [legendary UCLA basketball coach] John Wooden and it's, 'Happiness begins where selfishness ends. Someone who is not performing as much as they might want still plays a vital and irreplaceable role in our success if they choose to embrace that. Liv is a great example of that, and certainly the most visible because of all the exposure she gets."

During the conversation, Jay Clerk also said that the program sees Olivia Dunne differently from the social world's perspective and remarked that the latter likes to help and contribute to this program.

