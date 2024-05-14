Olivia Dunne's teammate Sierra Ballard announces return to LSU for a fifth year after maiden NCAA championship victory

Joining fellow LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant, Olivia Dunne's teammate Sierra Ballard announced her LSU return for the fifth year. She expressed gratitude to her alma mater and concealed the good news for the last in a heartfelt video.

Sierra Ballard, 21, was on top of her game in the 2023 season. She was the first to start on the floor routine in all 16 competitions and ended the year with an average of 9.848. On the beam, she averaged 9.820 which culminated with the 2024 National Champion title win.

Olivia Dunne's compeer Ballard was the SEC Community Service team member twice and the SEC Academic Honor Roll member four times. To end her 2024 season, she scored a career-high of 9.9500 on the balance beam in the championship. This final rotation performance anchored her team to the top position.

A senior alongside Olivia Dunne, Ballard has a strong family connection in LSU. Head Coach Jay Clark is her uncle, which manifolded her chances of staying back at LSU. Taking to her X handle, she read out a heartfelt note of gratitude she penned for her alma mater.

"Dear LSU, Growing up in Louisiana, being able to represent the purple and gold is an advertisement. Being from the booth, it's just different. The culture is diverse, our traditions are rich, and when faced with adversity, we fight like the Tigers we are. This place has allowed me to grow authentically while having my family in the front row. The memories and connections I have made while being here are ones that I will cherish forever. Thank you to my coaches for pushing me beyond my potential. Thank you to my teammates for allowing me to be your hype woman. Thank you to my family for never doubting my dreams. And thank you to Tiger Nation for welcoming this crazy Louisiana girl with open arms. I love you, LSU. I love you, Louisiana."

In the end, Olivia Dunne's teammate broke the news of her return, saying:

"And with that being said, I'm staying home."

The NCAA athletes are getting an extra year of eligibility since 2020-2021 was plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sierra Ballard doesn't have a new strategy for the upcoming season

In an interview with LSU Gymnastics, Olivia Dunne's compeer Sierra Ballard said that she doesn't have a new mindset heading into a fresh season with LSU. Rather, she'll be the same Sierra Ballard her teammates befriended and added that she has no expectations from the new season.

"I’m going to be the same person. I’m going to be the same me. There’s no other expectations. Go out there and have fun with my best friends and to represent this state and this university to the best of my ability, with a smile on my face.”

Two LSU Tigers have already announced their return but Olivia Dunne's decision is still not revealed.